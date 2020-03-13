The daily gossip: March 13, 2020

Lala thinks God might give her coronavirus to help her publicity

Lala Kent knows the Lord works in mysterious ways, which is why she mused that if she gets coronavirus, it'd be divine "publicity." In an Instagram video that she admitted she "may get in trouble for," the Vanderpump Rules star explained her thinking: "I just don't feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don't see that happening to me," she said. "Let's just say I do get it before my wedding. I feel like that means that God is like, 'B---h. You need a little publicity.'" Experts say as much as 70 percent of the population could catch the novel coronavirus, and that contracting it has nothing to do with your wedding in April. [Page Six]