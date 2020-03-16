The daily gossip: March 16, 2020

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Not even the world's sexiest man is safe from the new coronavirus. On Monday, Idris Elba became the latest major Hollywood star to test positive for COVID-19. The actor received his test despite not experiencing any symptoms, but because he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. "Look, this is serious," Elba said. "There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it." With that in mind, Elba urged his followers to wash their hands vigilantly and practice social distancing. Elba's announcement comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced last week they had tested positive for the disease in Australia. [Twitter]