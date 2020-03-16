The daily gossip: March 16, 2020
1.
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Not even the world's sexiest man is safe from the new coronavirus. On Monday, Idris Elba became the latest major Hollywood star to test positive for COVID-19. The actor received his test despite not experiencing any symptoms, but because he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. "Look, this is serious," Elba said. "There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it." With that in mind, Elba urged his followers to wash their hands vigilantly and practice social distancing. Elba's announcement comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced last week they had tested positive for the disease in Australia. [Twitter]
2.
Vanity Fair has the steamy first look at West Side Story
Get ready to swoon over Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria in the first look at Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. Dressed in period-appropriate clothes — the movie is set after World War II — Elgort and Zegler exude chemistry, losing themselves in each other's eyes in the movie stills. "This story is not only a product of its time, but that time has returned, and it's returned with a kind of social fury,” Spielberg told Vanity Fair. "I really wanted to tell that Puerto Rican, Nuyorican experience of ... the migration to this country." You can also see Rita Moreno, the original film's Anita, as a new character, Valentina, in the photos here. [Vanity Fair]
3.
Arnold Schwarzenegger self-quarantines … with unexpected guests
Everyone is coping with social distancing in different ways. Some people have started making sourdough. Others are doing virtual workouts. Arnold Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, is feeding a miniature horse and donkey carrots in his living room. Like many celebrities, the Terminator actor and former governor of California took to social media to urge his fans to "stay at home," but unlike most others his was joined in his PSA by "Lulu" the donkey and "Whiskey" the horse. "We have a good time eating here together, so much more fun than going outside," Schwarzenegger explained. Hey, who ever said self-quarantining needed to be boring? [LAist, Twitter]
4.
The Crown is still filming for some reason
Time and tide wait for no man, and neither, apparently, does production of The Crown. While dozens of movies and TV shows have halted production to wait out the novel coronavirus outbreak, Netflix's hit royal drama is powering ahead with its final week of filming Season 4, Deadline reports. While no one is going to complain about getting a new season of The Crown sooner rather than later, Netflix will never, ever be forgiven if national treasure Gillian Anderson — who plays Margaret Thatcher in the new season — so much as sneezes in the next 14 days. [Deadline]
5.
Let Amy Adams read you a children's book
Arrival actress Amy Adams joined Instagram on Monday to announce the launch of Save with Stories, "a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children's books." The program, which Adams started along with fellow angelic human being Jennifer Garner, will "provide a little fun, a little education, and a little distraction for kids and parents" while also fundraising for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry during the coronavirus outbreak. In her first Instagram post, Adams soothingly reads from The Dinosaur Princess — written by her daughter Aviana and illustrated by her husband, Darren Le Gallo — and definitively proves that kid's books don't just have to be for kids. [Vulture, Instagtam]