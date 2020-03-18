The daily gossip: March 18, 2020

Bono wrote a song about coronavirus

If the global coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's that celebrities get very, very bored when forced to stay indoors. On Tuesday night, U2 frontman Bono released his first new song since 2017, explaining to fans that he was inspired by viral footage of Italians singing with each other during quarantine. Bono's ballad, "Let Your Love Be Known," specifically describes wandering through the streets of Dublin during the coronavirus outbreak: "Yes there is isolation/You and me we're still here/Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear." While it might not win him a literature Nobel, Bono added he only wrote the track "an hour ago." [Instagram, The Guardian]