Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba is the latest major Hollywood star to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on Monday, saying he is "doing ok" and received a test despite not experiencing any symptoms because he was exposed to someone who previously tested positive for the virus. After learning this person tested positive, Elba says he immediately self-quarantined.

"Look, this is serious," Elba said. "...There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it."

With this in mind, Elba urged his followers to wash their hands vigilantly and practice social distancing.

Elba's announcement comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced last week they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, although unlike Elba, Hanks and Wilson said they had been experiencing symptoms beforehand. Olga Kurylenko, the actress known for her role in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, also recently said that she tested positive for the virus.

"Now is the time for solidarity," Elba said in his video on Monday. "Now is the time for thinking about each other. ... Stay positive and don't freak out." Brendan Morrow