'this is serious'
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

2:55 p.m.

Idris Elba is the latest major Hollywood star to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on Monday, saying he is "doing ok" and received a test despite not experiencing any symptoms because he was exposed to someone who previously tested positive for the virus. After learning this person tested positive, Elba says he immediately self-quarantined.

"Look, this is serious," Elba said. "...There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it."

With this in mind, Elba urged his followers to wash their hands vigilantly and practice social distancing.

Elba's announcement comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced last week they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, although unlike Elba, Hanks and Wilson said they had been experiencing symptoms beforehand. Olga Kurylenko, the actress known for her role in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, also recently said that she tested positive for the virus.

"Now is the time for solidarity," Elba said in his video on Monday. "Now is the time for thinking about each other. ... Stay positive and don't freak out." Brendan Morrow

realizations
Trump admits coronavirus is looking 'very bad,' economy may be headed toward recession

4:24 p.m.

President Trump is starting to sound worried about the coronavirus.

During a White House press briefing on the pandemic, the president — who has faced criticism over what many believe to be his casual response to COVID-19 — said "this is a very bad one" because of it's "sort of record-setting type contagion," and he's even discussed the severity it with one of his sons.

He also sounded a little more pessimistic about the economy than usual, acknowledging that "it may be" heading toward a recession.

Trump also addressed a few other key questions during the briefing - such as why the House coronavirus bill exempts companies with 500 employees or more from the paid sick leave requirement, to which he replied the Senate may address changing that when they vote on the bill.

He also said he expects restrictions on daily life, like the government's recommendation people limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, to be the "new normal" until July or August or even later, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stepped in to provide a little clarity that those specific guidelines will be reviewed after a 15 day trial. The July or August timeframe, he said, applies to the affects the virus may have on Americans more generally. Tim O'Donnell

coming soon to a couch near you
Universal to make theatrical films available on demand for $20 amid the coronavirus pandemic

3:47 p.m.
Aldis Hodge The Invisible Man.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As movie theaters close around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least one studio will let you watch its newest releases at home months early.

NBCUniversal announced Monday it will make Universal Pictures films that are playing in theaters right now, including The Invisible Man and The Hunt, available to rent at home for $19.99 beginning this Friday, per The Hollywood Reporter. The rental period will last 48 hours. This is a game-changer for theatrical moviegoing, as major studio films typically play in theaters exclusively for about three months before being made available for home viewing. The Hunt hit theaters just three days ago.

But movie theaters in major cities are closing as health officials caution against large gatherings to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the box office just suffered its worst weekend in about 20 years. Studios have delayed films like A Quiet Place Part II and Mulan, and Universal itself previously pushed the newest Fast & Furious sequel to 2021.

Universal's new policy will also apply to at least one upcoming movie: Trolls World Tour, which is set to be made available digitally on the same day it's released in theaters — at least, the theaters that are still open. The policy isn't expected to apply to all of Universal's upcoming movies, the Reporter says.

"We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said.

Analysts had wondered whether some studios might break the theatrical window amid this crisis, but some feared such a move could be the nail in the coffin for theatrical moviegoing, which has already experienced declining attendance amid the rise of streaming. Writer Sonny Bunch tweeted Monday, "If movie theaters were in trouble before this, they're just about finished now." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the primaries
Ohio governor says lawsuit will be filed to postpone primary amid coronavirus pandemic

3:41 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is trying to follow the lead of Louisiana and Georgia and postpone his state's presidential primary, which is scheduled for tomorrow, until June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The problem is, he technically doesn't have the authority to issue such an order — In Ohio, it's the legislative branch rather than executive branch that has to act to make the call.

So, in the meantime, DeWine is recommending people refrain from voting in-person, though absentee ballots will be counted. Then, to make sure in-person voting can eventually happen, DeWine is filing a lawsuit, which means a judge will have make the final decision about whether there will be another round of voting in June, or if tomorrow's results are final regardless of the turnout. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus border closings
Canada is closing its border to almost all non-citizens except Americans

2:40 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday the country is closing its borders for non-citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision allows for a few exceptions, including permanent residents, immediate family members of citizens, and American citizens.

"We can still slow the spread of this virus," said Trudeau. Despite showing no symptoms himself, Trudeau is in isolation after his wife Sophie Grégoire tested positive for COVID-19. "It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe," he said.

Trudeau said it's time for any Canadians abroad to come home, though they'll have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Ottawa is also trying to ensure no one who displays any symptoms does not enter Canada by having air passengers complete a basic health assessment before boarding their flight. Tim O'Donnell

Math
Mitt Romney proposes giving every American adult $1,000

2:26 p.m.
Mitt Romney.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Is Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) ready to join the Yang Gang?

Romney is out with a proposal that should make entrepreneur and former 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang proud, on Monday saying every American adult should receive a check for $1,000 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This step, Romney said, will "help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy." Romney added that "expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits" are also "crucial," but the $1,000 check "will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options."

The Utah senator offered numerous other proposals for responding to the coronavirus crisis, including providing grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic and deferring student loan payments "for a period of time to ease the burden for those who are just graduating now, in an economy suffering because of the COVID-19 outbreak."

Yang's central proposal during his 2020 campaign was to provide Americans with a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, an idea that some Democrats have been re-upping in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Like Romney, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is also backing the $1,000 payment idea, saying a check in that amount should go to all middle class and low-income adults because "we can't leave the hardest-hit Americans behind."

Romney's proposal is for a one-time check and not a monthly payment as Democrats like Yang have called for. But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted Monday, "GOP & Democrats are both coming to the same conclusion: Universal Basic Income is going to have to play a role in helping Americans weather this crisis."

Meanwhile, Yang himself on Monday retweeted Romney's proposal after writing earlier in the day, "What exactly is the political downside of putting money into people’s hands? Get your sh-t together Congress and do the right thing." Brendan Morrow

DIY
Trump to governors: Try getting respirators for coronavirus patients yourselves

1:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Governors across the United States are scrambling to make sure their health care systems have enough respirators to help people diagnosed with the coronavirus, but President Trump surprised them Monday by telling them not wait for the federal government, The New York Times reports.

"Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves," Trump reportedly told the governors during a conference call.

He did say the federal government "will be backing" the states, but, for now, they should try to resolve the issue on their own. "Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself," he said.

Beyond that, Trump reportedly stayed on course by sounding optimistic amid the pandemic, promising the governors "we're going to get it remedied and hopefully very quickly." Trump has invoked some strict travel measures since the outbreak began, but his critics have argued he's been slow to grasp the severity of the situation, leaving the most intense measures to the states. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms

1:15 p.m.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is feeling "fine" after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus — but that, he says, is the "scariest part."

Mitchell last week became the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Rudy Gobert, and Mitchell spoke out in a Good Morning America interview on Monday while in isolation, explaining he has "no symptoms" at all.

"I could walk down the street — if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it," he said. "I think that's the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home too."

Mitchell noted this is a "unique situation," though, adding he's "really blessed."

Since testing positive for the coronavirus, Mitchell's teammate Gobert issued an apology for his "careless" behavior; at a press conference prior to his diagnosis, he joked around and purposely touched all the recording devices in front of him. Mitchell told GMA it "took a while" for him to "cool off" about Gobert's behavior, but he's "really happy" more players didn't end up testing positive.

"I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible," he said. Brendan Morrow

