Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Hanks announced on social media Wednesday night.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, which will star Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks said they both "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," and were tested for coronavirus. The results came back positive, and as such, Hanks and Wilson will be "observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter production on the Presley film has been halted. Hanks' co-stars include Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell, but Warner Bros. did not say who Hanks has worked with on set. On Sunday, Wilson performed songs from her new album at the Sydney Opera House. Catherine Garcia