The daily gossip: March 19, 2020
The Hallmark Channel is going to air Christmas movies all weekend
Hopefully you have hot cocoa in your stockpile! The Hallmark Channel announced Thursday that it will air Christmas movies all weekend long because yes, things are really that bad out there. "You asked and we heard you!" Hallmark tweeted. "We agree that we all need a little Christmas now." The unseasonal movie marathon starts Friday with Candace Cameron Bure's A Christmas Detour and culminates 27 movies later on Sunday with Lacey Chabert's Christmas in Rome. You can check out the full schedule here. Oh, and uh, happy first day of spring! [TV Guide, Entertainment Tonight]
Gal Gadot got a bunch of famous people to sing 'Imagine,' because coronavirus
JoJo rewrote 'Leave (Get Out)' to be pandemic friendly
Speaking of quarantine songs, JoJo is out here keeping her fans safe with brand new lyrics to her hit song "Leave (Get Out)." In a TikTok posted Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer debuted "Chill (Stay In)," which reverses the message of her 2004 hit to urge, "Stay In! Right now! Do it for humanity!" Keeping beat on her dining room table, Jojo added, "Tell me why you're acting so confused/When the CDC laid it out for you/C'mon, I know you're not dumb." The full version will reportedly be available to stream later today — as JoJo puts it, "just doin' my part, y'all." [VH1]
The Good Doctor, The Resident donate medical supplies to hospitals
TV medical dramas tend to have some pretty farfetched plotlines (remember that insane Demi Lovato episode of Grey's Anatomy?), but there's nothing fictional about the threat of the new coronavirus. In response, Fox's The Resident and ABC's The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19 are donating masks, gloves, gowns, and other badly-needed medical items from their sets to nearby hospitals. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how … a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," wrote rheumatologist Dr. Karen Law, who works at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture [from The Resident] … We needed this kind of good news today." [Hollywood Life, CNN ]
Evangeline Lilly is apparently refusing to self-quarantine during the pandemic