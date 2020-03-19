The daily gossip: March 19, 2020

The Good Doctor, The Resident donate medical supplies to hospitals

TV medical dramas tend to have some pretty farfetched plotlines (remember that insane Demi Lovato episode of Grey's Anatomy?), but there's nothing fictional about the threat of the new coronavirus. In response, Fox's The Resident and ABC's The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19 are donating masks, gloves, gowns, and other badly-needed medical items from their sets to nearby hospitals. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how … a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," wrote rheumatologist Dr. Karen Law, who works at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture [from The Resident] … We needed this kind of good news today." [Hollywood Life, CNN ]