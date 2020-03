The daily gossip: March 19, 2020

Evangeline Lilly wouldn't let Vanessa Hudgens be the only celebrity to get into hot water with a bad coronavirus take this week. The Ant-Man and Lost star came under fire after wrongly claiming on Instagram that the COVID-19 coronavirus is just "a respiratory flu" and complaining it doesn't justify "the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia [sic], and insanity we are experiencing." Lilly claimed she is still going about #businessasusual despite she and her father both being "immune compromised at the moment." Her fans were quick to urge her to take the outbreak seriously: "Social distancing is the only way to protect the most vulnerable," one wrote. "We are all in this together."