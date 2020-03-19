Evangeline Lilly is apparently refusing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

-
Evangeline Lilly is apparently refusing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic2:49 p.m.
-
Italy's coronavirus death toll has surpassed China's2:22 p.m.
-
Trump accuses media of 'siding with China' while claiming administration was 'very prepared' for coronavirus crisis1:35 p.m.
-
GOP Sen. Richard Burr privately warned donors of coronavirus danger weeks ago — but downplayed it publicly1:09 p.m.
-
Gal Gadot got a bunch of famous people to sing 'Imagine,' because coronavirus11:59 a.m.
-
Most American museums have closed for coronavirus. A third may never reopen.11:51 a.m.
-
Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the 2020 race and offers Biden her 'full support'11:20 a.m.
-
State Department will reportedly tell Americans abroad to immediately return home11:17 a.m.
2:49 p.m.
2:22 p.m.
Trump accuses media of 'siding with China' while claiming administration was 'very prepared' for coronavirus crisis
1:35 p.m.
GOP Sen. Richard Burr privately warned donors of coronavirus danger weeks ago — but downplayed it publicly
1:09 p.m.
11:59 a.m.
11:51 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
11:17 a.m.