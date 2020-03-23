The daily gossip: March 23, 2020

Idris Elba's wife got coronavirus after refusing to leave her husband's side

Call it love in the time of coronavirus: Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, revealed Sunday to Oprah Winfrey that she tested positive for COVID-19 after deciding against quarantining herself away from her husband, who was previously diagnosed. "I could have made the decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away," Sabrina Elba told Winfrey via FaceTime. "But I made the decision to want to be with him, and you know, still touch him." The couple had faced backlash for not separating after Idris Elba's diagnosis, but the actor defended their "calculated" risk. "When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get," he said. "Who am I to turn down my wife's support?" [NBC News, The Daily Mail]