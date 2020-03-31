The daily gossip: March 31, 2020

Jack Black makes his glorious TikTok debut

This is not the greatest TikTok in the world. This is just a tribute. Jack Black, apparently bored out of his mind in quarantine like the rest of us, has made a glorious debut on TikTok, posting a video of himself dancing while wearing a cowboy hat, boots, and no shirt. You better believe he gets at least one impressively high kick in there during a performance so full of energy that his hat actually flies off his head at one point. Black is apparently still getting a hang of TikTok, though, as the dance was followed up by not one but three separate videos in a row that all start with him getting abruptly cut off after asking, "Am I going?" [Twitter, The Week]