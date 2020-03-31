The daily gossip: March 31, 2020
1.
Rihanna says she's going to have 3 or 4 kids, with or without a man
Rihanna told British Vogue that she plans to have "three or four" kids within the next ten years, with or without Mr. Right. The patron saint of singledom, who in 2015 iconically announced "I'm not looking for a man," told her interviewer that "hell yeah" she'd have children on her own, even if she didn't find the right person to have them with. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…,'" Rihanna explained. "They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child." Preach! [British Vogue, The Loop]
2.
Dolly Parton wants to read you bedtime stories
You can always count on Dolly Parton to save the day. The "Jolene" singer announced Monday that she will be launching a 10-part bedtime stories series, in which she will read aloud classic children's books, starting with The Little Engine That Could. "I hope this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared storytime during this important time," Parton said, adding: "As I always say — We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails — and we're going to do just that, together." Goodnight With Dolly premieres Thursday, April 2, and while it's ostensibly for children, Nashville Scene recommends "putting on your pajamas, brushing your teeth, and getting in bed for maximum pleasure." [Nashville Scene, YouTube]
3.
Jack Black makes his glorious TikTok debut
This is not the greatest TikTok in the world. This is just a tribute. Jack Black, apparently bored out of his mind in quarantine like the rest of us, has made a glorious debut on TikTok, posting a video of himself dancing while wearing a cowboy hat, boots, and no shirt. You better believe he gets at least one impressively high kick in there during a performance so full of energy that his hat actually flies off his head at one point. Black is apparently still getting a hang of TikTok, though, as the dance was followed up by not one but three separate videos in a row that all start with him getting abruptly cut off after asking, "Am I going?" [Twitter, The Week]
4.
Lindsay Lohan is back, says Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan is back, and we know this because she made a video in which she says "I'm back." On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Mean Girls actress and singer released an "eerie" teaser that replays fuzzy paparazzi footage of some of her more infamous moments, and concludes with Lohan declaring her return. Lohan additionally tweeted the pre-save link to her yet-unnamed forthcoming single on Spotify, although rumor has it the track might be "Xanax," which she teased on Virgin Radio Dubai last year. Despite Tuesday's dramatic announcement, Lohan was most recently "back" in January 2019, when she appeared on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on MTV. [Page Six, Vulture]
5.
Millie Bobby Brown's American accent was inspired by Hannah Montana
An Emmy-nominated actress taking acting lessons from a Disney Channel television show? Stranger things have happened. This week on Miley Cyrus' Instagram series Bright Minded, English actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she picked up some acting cues from Hannah Montana before venturing to Hollywood. "The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana," the 16-year-old told Cyrus, who played the Disney show's titular role. Brown said she was "obsessed" with the show and Cyrus' character, even knowing all the dance moves to the timeless hit "Hoedown Throwdown." Fingers crossed this means we'll see Eleven donning cowboy boots and saying "sweet niblets" in Stranger Things Season 4. [People]