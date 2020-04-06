The daily gossip: April 6, 2020
1.
Quibi launches with new shows starring Nicole Richie, Liam Hemsworth, and Sophie Turner
Quibi, an ambitious new streaming service with episodes that are no more than 10 minutes long, launched Monday for people with short attention spans and mobile phones. On it, you can watch unscripted series like Nicole Richie's Nikki Fre$h, which the Los Angeles Times describes as "if Goop and Snoop had a love child"; documentaries like Fierce Queens, a nature series narrated by Reese Witherspoon; and dramas like Survive, starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, as well as a remake of Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Other standouts include Chrissy's Court, which Polygon calls "Judge Judy, but with … Chrissy Tiegen"; a reboot of Punk'd with Chance the Rapper; and the home renovation show Murder House Flip, which is exactly what it sounds like. [Los Angeles Times, Polygon]
2.
Rob Gronkowski is now a WWE champion
With a flying leap off a balcony, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski became a WWE champion on Sunday night. Gronk, who was the host of the two-day WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Florida, had said earlier in the show that "I've won three major championships in my life and that's cool and all, but that's in the past. I wouldn't mind winning the 24/7 title before the end of tonight." And that he did, by vaulting over a balcony railing to flatten a crowd of wrestlers and pin his friend, Mojo Rawley, in order to take the 24/7 championship belt — which, as the name suggests, can be defended anytime anywhere. ESPN reports "Gronk relinquished his hosting duties and left the event immediately after winning the title." [ESPN, WWE]
3.
Lady Gaga is curating a mega coronavirus concert airing on all 3 major networks
4.
Hamilton cast reunites virtually to surprise young superfan
John Krasinski was already well on his way to becoming a quarantine favorite with his weekly YouTube show Some Good News, but this weekend's episode ensured it. The Office alum focused much of Sunday's episode on a little girl named Aubrey, who had planned to see Hamilton in New York with her mom before the outbreak and had to settle for watching Mary Poppins Returns at home instead. Krasinski and his wife, Poppins star Emily Blunt, surprised Aubrey with tickets to the Broadway show for when it returns — as well as a virtual performance of "Alexander Hamilton" by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the cast. You can watch the whole delightful video here. [YouTube, Variety]
5.
Even Anna Wintour wears a face mask now
On Monday, Vogue shared a photo of its editor, Anna Wintour, wearing this season's hottest accessory: A face mask. "I hope that you've discovered what it feels like to wear a face mask when you go out," Wintour emphasized in an accompanying letter. "As we are learning from health officials, this is one of the most important steps we can take to slow the spread of this virus." Wintour also included a list of things she is grateful for during the pandemic, including "generosity," her granddaughter, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and "daffodils." [Vogue, Instagram]