The daily gossip: April 6, 2020

Rob Gronkowski is now a WWE champion

With a flying leap off a balcony, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski became a WWE champion on Sunday night. Gronk, who was the host of the two-day WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Florida, had said earlier in the show that "I've won three major championships in my life and that's cool and all, but that's in the past. I wouldn't mind winning the 24/7 title before the end of tonight." And that he did, by vaulting over a balcony railing to flatten a crowd of wrestlers and pin his friend, Mojo Rawley, in order to take the 24/7 championship belt — which, as the name suggests, can be defended anytime anywhere. ESPN reports "Gronk relinquished his hosting duties and left the event immediately after winning the title." [ESPN, WWE]