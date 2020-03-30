John Krasinski launches YouTube show dedicated to good news, slips in Office mini-reunion with Steve Carell

Why isn't there a television network dedicated to only good news?John Krasinski said he has long wondered, in a video Sunday night launching his attempt to fix that shortcoming, "Some Good News." The show, taped in Krasinski's home, is a compilation of crowdsourced good news sent to him via social media, leavened with a few surprises.

"Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time," Krasinski said. "But through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away." He started with the world applauding the health care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, then some stories of people making the best of social distancing.

"And on a personal note, this week actually brought a whole lot of good news because it marked 15 years since this haircut was born," Krasinski said, holding up a framed photo. "That's right, it was the 15th anniversary of The Office, and for more on that, we go now to our entertainment correspondent, Steve Carell." Their video-chat included some behind-the-scene details of the popular NBC show — Krasinski, for example, said he was a 23-year-old waiter when he landed the part on The Office, "and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it." Carell shared some of his favorite moments from the show. They suggested an Office reunion should be kind of like a class reunion: just a chance to see each other again.