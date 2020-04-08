The daily gossip: April 8, 2020

Chelsea Handler sees nothing wrong with using a bra as a face mask in these uncertain times

Chelsea Handler wants all her fans to be practicing proper precautions when leaving their homes, but she acknowledged that with "masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands." To help out anyone who's found themselves in a bind, the comedian demoed on Instagram how to transform a bra into a face mask. "Go like this," Handler said, wrapping the undergarment around her face, "and then just hook it together, like that." Admittedly, going to the grocery store with a bra wrapped around your face could draw some stares, but Handler seemed convinced her method was good enough for anyone, "men included." [Instagram, Hello Giggles]