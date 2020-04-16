The daily gossip: April 16, 2020

Teachers are furious with Reese Witherspoon after botched dress giveaway

Things got really heated after Reese Witherspoon's fashion label, Draper James, botched a giveaway intended to show appreciation for educators. Draper James had written last month that it would "give teachers a free dress" while supplies lasted, but the label received "almost one million applications" for the 250 dresses it had available for the sweepstakes, The New York Times reports. Losers received only a coupon code. "Can't even afford the dresses with a discount!" wrote one teacher. As the Times notes, "it would not have seemed out of the realm of possibility to many teachers … that Ms. Witherspoon, whose most recent pay rate was reported to be $2 million an episode for The Morning Show on Apple TV, was giving everyone who applied a dress." [The New York Times]