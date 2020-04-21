The daily gossip: April 21, 2020

Serena Williams proves she's a great friend, not a gossip

As if there was ever a doubt! Serena Williams might be close friends with ex-Duchess Meghan Markle, but she's not about to dish on her BFF. Appearing on Naomi Campbell's YouTube show No Filter with her sister, Venus Williams, Serena was asked "are you happy your girlfriend's moved to America?" to which Serena replied, "I don't know what you're talking about, don't know nothing about that." Serena notably attended Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, but went on, "Never seen her, never heard of her, don't know her." While Serena was keeping mum, she's undoubtedly happy that Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie have relocated to L.A. — a mere eight hour flight from her home in Palm Beach, as opposed to a 13-hour one. [YouTube, The Daily Mail]