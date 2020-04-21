HBO Max to launch next month with Looney Tunes, Elmo, and more — but no Friends reunion

-
HBO Max to launch next month with Looney Tunes, Elmo, and more — but no Friends reunion1:17 p.m.
New study finds Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine does not benefit coronavirus patients2:12 p.m.
Lindsey Graham worries Georgia is re-opening 'too fast too soon'1:37 p.m.
GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee agrees Russia tried to interfere in 2016 election on Trump's behalf1:10 p.m.
Liberal candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat performed far better among mail-in votes, bucking past trends12:32 p.m.
Stanley Tucci offers unsolicited advice on making the perfect Negroni11:53 a.m.
Majority of Americans don't expect gatherings of 10 or more people to be safe until June or later, poll finds11:50 a.m.
Biden would have to raise $1 million every day until the election to catch up to Trump's current stockpile11:49 a.m.
