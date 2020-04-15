NBCUniversal debuts 'early preview' of its new streaming service Peacock for some users

-
NBCUniversal debuts 'early preview' of its new streaming service Peacock for some users8:33 a.m.
Retail sales plunge a record 8.7 percent in March9:39 a.m.
Former UN ambassador claims Trump's WHO funding pullout exceeds Putin's 'wildest dreams'9:38 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president9:22 a.m.
Bill Gates says Trump's decision to ax WHO funding during a pandemic is just 'as dangerous as it sounds'8:26 a.m.
China secretly prepared for a pandemic as tens of thousands of people dined together in Wuhan, AP reports6:51 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel gawk at Trump's royal coronavirus meltdown5:04 a.m.
The CIA, FAA, France, and Rita Wilson warn about taking chloroquine, a now-politicized COVID-19 option2:24 a.m.
