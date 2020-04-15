NBCUniversal debuts 'early preview' of its new streaming service Peacock for some users

Yet another new streaming service is making its debut, at least for some. The coronavirus pandemic, however, will push much of its original content off this year's calendar.

NBCUniversal on Wednesday rolled out a free "early preview" of its new streaming service Peacock for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. It will be available for everyone in July, although moving that launch up is a possibility, the company says. The service will ultimately feature a combination of original programming and classic movies and shows from NBCUniversal's library, from Parks and Recreation to Jurassic Park. Late night shows will also be made available on Peacock earlier than they actually air on TV.

But as far as the original programming, NBCUniversal said this week a "significant" number of them are being delayed to 2021 as productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're unclear when things are exactly going to be back to normal," Peacock chair Matt Strauss said, although he added the company is "optimistic" about being able to finish some originals this year like the Saved by the Bell reboot, Variety reports.

When Peacock ultimately launches wide in July, it will offer both premium versions and a limited free version, something The Hollywood Reporter notes could be key if customers are especially wary of spending more money on another streaming service during the coronavirus pandemic. It will also eventually become the exclusive streaming home of The Office when it leaves Netflix. The summer Olympics, though, was supposed to help launch Peacock, but now that it's been delayed to next year, The New York Times notes the company has "lost a marketing advantage."

NBCUniversal ahead of the April 15 preview seemed to concede the service won't really be firing on all cylinders until 2021, with Strauss saying, "What was postponed in 2020 will come back to us even bigger in 2021 when Peacock will arguably be hitting its stride." Brendan Morrow