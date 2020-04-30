The daily gossip: April 30, 2020

Britney Spears burned down her home gym on accident

Don't you hate it when you burn down your home gym and have to wait six months for it to be rebuilt? Britney Spears — who, it must be said, has been giving us some truly phenomenal quarantine content — admitted in an Instagram video Wednesday that she hasn't been in her exercise room for half a year because "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing lead to another and I burnt it down." In her caption, Spears added that "by the grace of God the alarm went off" and nobody was hurt. Incredibly, this is Spears' third time setting her house on fire with candles, after accidentally igniting her childhood home in Louisiana as a kid, and her New York City apartment in 2002. [Who? Weekly, Instagram]