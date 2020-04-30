The daily gossip: April 30, 2020
1.
Britney Spears burned down her home gym on accident
Don't you hate it when you burn down your home gym and have to wait six months for it to be rebuilt? Britney Spears — who, it must be said, has been giving us some truly phenomenal quarantine content — admitted in an Instagram video Wednesday that she hasn't been in her exercise room for half a year because "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing lead to another and I burnt it down." In her caption, Spears added that "by the grace of God the alarm went off" and nobody was hurt. Incredibly, this is Spears' third time setting her house on fire with candles, after accidentally igniting her childhood home in Louisiana as a kid, and her New York City apartment in 2002. [Who? Weekly, Instagram]
2.
Harrison Ford was in yet another scary plane mishap
Harrison Ford is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration after he wrongly drove his airplane across a runway where another airplane was preparing to land. The incident, which happened last week, is only the latest of several aviation mishaps the actor has been involved in; he was injured in a crash in 2015 and most recently, in 2017, he flew dangerously low over a commercial 737 jet before accidentally landing on a taxiway. Ford's representative told Page Six that the latest incident resulted from Ford, 77, mishearing a radio instruction and that he "immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized." While the rep added "there was never any danger of a collision," Ford may want to stay earthbound for, uh, the foreseeable future. [Page Six, CBS News]
3.
Megan Thee Stallion wipes away tears while discussing dream collab with Beyoncé
Megan Thee Stallion got emotional on Instagram Live on Wednesday while discussing Beyoncé's remix of her hit "Savage." "My momma was like, a really huge fan of Beyoncé," Megan said, wiping away tears as she talked about her mother, who died last March. "She used to make me watch a lot of Beyoncé stuff." Megan went on to marvel over the fact that Beyoncé wanted to work with her at all — "I've really only been out like two years" — and how the collab was literally a dream come true. "Like, I know that they say manifest it, but, b--h!" exclaimed Megan. "That is a real thing." [TMZ, Harpers Bazaar]
4.
Young Thug recounts the time he 'kinda died'
When Young Thug sings that he's been "killed before," he isn't kidding. During a livestream with Offset on Wednesday, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he once almost died (permanently), apparently due to issues stemming from his struggles with substance abuse. "I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure," Young Thug said. "And I kinda had sorta passed away, like I kinda died." Young Thug said he later switched hospitals and was told, "You supposed to be dead. Basically, you've been dead." After smoothly segueing into a performance of "Killed Before," he concluded: "Drugs aren't good, don't do drugs." [Vulture, Complex]
5.
Adele's makeup artist teases 'exciting news coming soon'
Around these parts, we'll take any Adele news we can get, which is why we're almost certainly reading waaaaay too much into a cryptic post made by her longtime hair and makeup artist, Michael Ashton, on Thursday. "BTW … exciting news coming soon!!" Ashton wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of Adele. "Get ready to get on board." It's unclear what the "news" might be — an announcement of a new makeup tutorial with the 31-year-old singer? Or will we soon learn more about her next album, which Adele has teased could be coming as soon as September? Here's to hoping it's the latter! [Just Jared]