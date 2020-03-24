Britney Spears calls for wealth redistribution, general strike on Instagram

-
Britney Spears calls for wealth redistribution, general strike on Instagram11:56 a.m.
Cuomo pleads for federal help with 'critical and desperate' ventilator shortage12:19 p.m.
India implements most extensive stay-at-home order in the world with 3-week lockdown11:52 a.m.
FDA labels potential coronavirus treatment as 'orphan' drug, likely jacking up its price11:31 a.m.
Stock market rallies as Pelosi, McConnell voice 'real optimism' over stimulus deal11:21 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr. is inviting some students back to Liberty University amid pandemic, argues he’s 'protecting' them11:19 a.m.
Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift back at each other's throats over that 2016 phone call11:10 a.m.
Early studies suggest heat and humidity may help slow the coronavirus, but not all scientists are convinced10:29 a.m.
