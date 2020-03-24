See More Speed Reads
Britney Spears calls for wealth redistribution, general strike on Instagram

11:56 a.m.
Brittney Spears.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears seemingly called for the redistribution of wealth and a general strike on Monday, "regramming" a post written by Instagram user Mimi Zhu. "During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the text shared by Spears said, going on to describe how "we will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay."

The "Work B---h" singer captioned the post by quoting the text's penultimate line — "communion [moves] beyond walls" — and adding three emoji roses, a symbol commonly used by the Democratic Socialists of America.

"Queen of [the] proletariat," cheered on one fan in the comments. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Cuomo pleads for federal help with 'critical and desperate' ventilator shortage

12:19 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Tuesday the state is in desperate need of federal help as the increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases "continues unabated."

Cuomo in a news conference said there has been a "dramatic increase in the rate of infection" in New York, which now has more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with the number of new infections doubling about every three days.

"The inescapable conclusion is that the rate of infection is going up," Cuomo said. "It is spiking. The apex is higher than we thought, and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts. ... It is clear that we must dramatically increase the hospital capacity to meet that highest apex."

Cuomo went on to say that the state has a "critical and desperate need" for more ventilators and that while "we have been working around the clock" and "scouring the globe" for them, only 7,000 have been procured and no fewer than 30,000 more are needed.

"The only way we can obtain these ventilators is from the federal government," Cuomo said, urging Trump to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of ventilators because the state needs them within 14 days. "...Not to exercise that power is inexplicable to me."

While FEMA announced Tuesday it's sending 400 ventilators to New York, Cuomo said this is "missing the magnitude of the problem," and he urged Trump to "act like it's a war" after he called himself a wartime president.

The governor also warned that while New York has by far the most coronavirus cases in the United States, the state is "the canary in the coal mine," and "what happens to New York is going to wind up happening to California, and Washington state, and Illinois. It's just a matter of time."

coronavirus lockdowns
India implements most extensive stay-at-home order in the world with 3-week lockdown

11:52 a.m.
Narendra Modi
Rob Stothard/Getty Images.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world's most extensive national lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday. India's 1.3 billion — who account for nearly one-fifth of the world's population — will be ordered to remain in their homes for the next three weeks as the country, like the rest of the world, looks to curb the virus' spread.

"To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," he said.

The measures aren't necessarily stricter than those imposed in other countries — people will still be able to leave their homes for essential services like groceries and medicine — but the scope is unprecedented because of the massive population.

Modi also pledged $2 billion to aid the country's health care system and increase testing. So far, India's confirmed COVID-19 cases remain relatively low at just over 500, but there's a sense that a lack of testing is behind the figure, and there are fears that without protective measures the number could increase rapidly. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

the opposite of a rare disease
FDA labels potential coronavirus treatment as 'orphan' drug, likely jacking up its price

11:31 a.m.
Gilead.
istock.

A coronavirus treatment is still out of reach — and its eventual price tag probably will be too.

Dozens of potential treatments for the rampant COVID-19 virus are in the works, including one antiviral by Gilead Sciences known as remdesivir. Even though the new coronavirus has caused a certified global pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration officially labeled remdesivir a treatment for "rare diseases" on Monday, with potentially disastrous consequences, The Intercept reports.

The FDA labeled remdesivir an "orphan" drug on Monday, allowing Gilead to profit exclusively off its developed treatment for years after it first hits the market, The Intercept continues. That designation will stop other manufacturers from even acquiring the supplies needed to make a generic — and likely cheaper — version of remdesivir. And even though other firms around the world are working on their own version of the drug, patients in the U.S. may be barred from buying it.

The 1983 Orphan Drug Act also gives special incentives to companies who develop treatments for diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. — a threshold COVID-19 hasn't yet surpassed, though possibly due to lack of testing. The act's grants and tax credits are meant to stimulate production of potentially not-so-profitable medicines and treatments.

Gilead has close ties with the White House, and particularly President Trump's coronavirus task force. Joe Grogan joined the COVID-19 response team after lobbying for Gilead from 2011 to 2017. Gilead and the White House, on behalf of Grogan, declined to comment. Read more at The Intercept. Kathryn Krawczyk

'the five-yard line'
Stock market rallies as Pelosi, McConnell voice 'real optimism' over stimulus deal

11:21 a.m.
Dow Jones.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged on Tuesday morning as an agreement on Congress' coronavirus stimulus package appeared imminent.

The Dow climbed more than 1,300 points, and the S&P 500 was up 6.7 percent. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that President Trump was "hopeful" an agreement on the economic stimulus bill responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could be reached by today, The Hill reports. Mnuchin's comments followed negotiations with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Last week, the Dow fell below 19,732 points, erasing all of the gains made during Trump's presidency. On Monday, it closed 582 points lower as Democrats again blocked the $1.8 trillion "phase three" economic stimulus bill.

On Tuesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNBC "there is real optimism that we could get something done" in the next couple of hours, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, "I believe we're on the five-yard line. ... We are very close." Brendan Morrow

college and the coronavirus
Jerry Falwell Jr. is inviting some students back to Liberty University amid pandemic, argues he’s 'protecting' them

11:19 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is no stranger to controversy. So it's not a total surprise that he's bucking the trend set by most other universities and inviting students back to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Falwell told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that somewhere between several hundred and 5,000 students — a small percentage of the university's total enrollment — will live in dorms, where they will continue their online classes. Professors are expected to report to campus despite the remote coursework.

"I think we have a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they've already paid for and to not interrupt their college life," Falwell said.

Falwell also said he believes the decision is "protecting" the students, most of whom do not fall into any at-risk categories, whether that be age or underlying conditions, and if any students do fall ill with COVID-19, the school has identified a nearby hotel to house them while they recover. But at least one faculty member, Marybeth Davis Baggett, has pushed back against the decision. Baggett called the decision a "recipe for disaster," pointing out that the campus population comes into regular contact with residents of Lynchburg, Virginia. Read more at The Richmond Times-Dispatch. Tim O'Donnell

what year is it again?
Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift back at each other's throats over that 2016 phone call

11:10 a.m.
Taylor Swift and Wests
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Remember the good ol' days of 2016, back when you were still allowed to go outside? That was also the year that Taylor Swift called Kanye West's reference to her in his song "Famous" "misogynistic," prompting Kim Kardashian to post snippets of a phone call in which Swift appeared to have pre-approved the lyrics.

Kardashian and Swift's feud reignited after the full call leaked online on Friday, with Swift responding Monday night on Instagram to say that it "[proved] that I was telling the truth the whole time" about not specifically okaying Kanye to say, "I made that b---- famous" in his song.

Kardashian hit back hours later, tweeting that the "only issue" she'd had all along was Swift claiming West hadn't discussed the song with in any way, and that the leaked call "doesn't change the narrative." Kardashian concluded, "this will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares." Jeva Lange

summer hope?
Early studies suggest heat and humidity may help slow the coronavirus, but not all scientists are convinced

10:29 a.m.
coronavirus.
istock.

There's been a lot of speculation about whether heat and humidity could help push back the COVID-19 coronavirus, as it tends to do with other coronaviruses, and some early studies suggest that it could indeed be a factor as the Northern Hemisphere prepares for warmer months, The Washington Post reports. But there's still a lot of research to be done.

A new, non-peer reviewed study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published over the weekend found that 90 percent of coronavirus transmissions have occurred in areas with temperatures between 37 and 63 degrees and within a specific humidity range. Outside of these zones, the virus is still spreading, but it doesn't seem to move at the exponential rate it does in cooler places. For example, several countries in Southeast Asia which had a rush of visitors from mainland China earlier in the year have not seen outbreaks on the scale of those in Europe and the United States, and many of the cases in countries like Australia are believed to be travel-related. Even in some warmer states like Texas and Florida, the paper notes, are not exhibiting the same growth rates seen in New York and Washington.

Still, this is preliminary research and many scientists aren't convinced. Jeffrey Shaman, the director of Columbia University's climate and health program, urged people not to "put a lot of stock" in the MIT study and said more lab testing is required. Even the authors of the study said the possibility of slower growth rates as the weather warms isn't an excuse to throw caution to the wind, especially because the virus could re-establish itself by the fall. They also suggested countries in the Southern Hemisphere brace themselves as winter approaches. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

