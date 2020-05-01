The daily gossip: May 1, 2020

Anderson Cooper announces birth of his 1st child, son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper better start tuning up his dad jokes! On Thursday, the CNN anchor announced he is a new father, having welcomed son Wyatt Morgan Cooper on Monday. On Instagram, Cooper, 52, posted photos of Wyatt, named after Cooper's father who died when he was 10. "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child," Cooper wrote, thanking his surrogate. The anchor added that he wished "my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues." [CNN, The Week]