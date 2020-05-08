The daily gossip: May 8, 2020

Queen guitarist Brian May hospitalized for rear-end injury related to some 'overenthusiastic gardening'

Queen guitarist Brian May confessed this week that he was recently hospitalized because he somehow "managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of overenthusiastic gardening." May didn't bother elaborating exactly how "overenthusiastic gardening" might lead to such an uncommon injury, only that he did a "thorough job" wounding himself and "I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless." May added that he'll be taking a break from social media to recoup and "please, please don't send me sympathy." Turns out Martha Stewart was right, this is what happens when you don't quarantine with your gardener! [Los Angeles Times, Instagram]