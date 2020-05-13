The daily gossip: May 13, 2020

Anne Hathaway reveals that one of the cutest moments in The Princess Diaries was a klutzy accident

Life's best moments happen unplanned! Speaking in an ABC tribute to The Princess Diaries' late director Garry Marshall, Anne Hathaway revealed that one of the most adorable scenes in the 2001 movie wasn't in the script. "We were filming in San Francisco, predictably it had rained," Hathaway recalled. In the shot, her character, Mia, is talking on the bleachers with her best friend. Marshall had instructed the actresses to "just walk back and forth" but when Hathaway realized she'd mistimed her steps, she "turned really fast, slipped on a puddle," and fell down laughing. Hathaway finished the scene and never thought of her fall again … until she later saw it in the trailer. "[Marshall] kept it because it was a charming moment," she said. [E! News, The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall]