The daily gossip: May 13, 2020
Anne Hathaway reveals that one of the cutest moments in The Princess Diaries was a klutzy accident
Life's best moments happen unplanned! Speaking in an ABC tribute to The Princess Diaries' late director Garry Marshall, Anne Hathaway revealed that one of the most adorable scenes in the 2001 movie wasn't in the script. "We were filming in San Francisco, predictably it had rained," Hathaway recalled. In the shot, her character, Mia, is talking on the bleachers with her best friend. Marshall had instructed the actresses to "just walk back and forth" but when Hathaway realized she'd mistimed her steps, she "turned really fast, slipped on a puddle," and fell down laughing. Hathaway finished the scene and never thought of her fall again … until she later saw it in the trailer. "[Marshall] kept it because it was a charming moment," she said. [E! News, The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall]
Fans think Khloé Kardashian is pregnant
Spring is here, and pregnancy rumors are everywhere. The latest entirely baseless but nevertheless entertaining speculation revolves around Khloé Kardashian, who admittedly has been quarantining with Tristan Thompson and mentioned she "might need" to "get a sibling" for their daughter, True, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rumors mounted following a weekend "exclusive" by Gossip of the City, which claimed the 35-year-old is "expecting a second child" based partly on the fact that she is "eating donuts a lot." Page Six also reported Wednesday that Khloé suspiciously wore a "baggy caftan" on Instagram. Still, that's far from irrefutable evidence seeing as wearing a "baggy caftan" and "eating donuts" are just basic quarantine coping mechanisms. [Page Six, Gossip of the City]
Jonah Hill is 'humbled' to have the foulest mouth in the movies
It's a bleeping honor. On Wednesday, research group Buzz Bingo announced that Jonah Hill has overtaken Samuel L. Jackson as the actor who's said the most swear words in movies, in large part because of his performance in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. "So many people to thank," Hill wrote sarcastically on Instagram, applauding director Martin Scorsese for "pushing me over the edge." Hill added that he was "humbled," though he mocked the "new report," quipping "what team of scientists cracked this one?" Seth Rogen jumped into the comments to call Hill's accomplishment "the dream," to which Hill replied "we should make a Last Dance-style doc of me exhausted getting to the final f--k." But also … they should. [Comments By Celebs, The Wrap]
The Papa John's founder has a gargantuan 'eagles mating clock' in his foyer
Let's check in on the disgraced founder of Papa John's, shall we? Last we heard from ex-CEO John Schnatter, he was divorcing his wife of 32 years and admitting to lying about eating "over 40 pizzas" in 30 days. Schnatter has since pivoted to TikTok, where he now sells merch for charity and takes fans on tours of his "gigantic gaudy mansion." In the debut installment, Schnatter shows off his foyer, which is dominated by an enormous mating eagles-shaped clock. "Eagles go up several thousand feet, they mate all the way down and right before they hit the Earth, they separate so they don't get hurt or killed," Papa John explains. "Perfect timing. Eagles mating clock. It spins four times an hour." Okay then! [TikTok, The New York Times]
Paris Jackson gave herself a quarantine foot tattoo
Paris Jackson is on "giving herself a foot tattoo" day of quarantine. This week, the 22-year-old model and daughter of Michael Jackson posted a photo of herself curled over her foot with a tattoo gun where, "in addition to several dots on her toes," she "appeared to be working on a unalome symbol," Entertainment Tonight writes, noting that "unalome is the symbol of enlightenment." This isn't even Jackson's first new ink since quarantine; in mid-March, she got a neck tattoo written in J.R.R. Tolkien's invented language of Elvish that read, "a light from the shadows [shall spring]." Her other tattoos include Led Zeppelin and Mötley Crüe tributes, as well as a matching spoon tattoo with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. [Entertainment Tonight, Page Six]