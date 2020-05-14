The daily gossip: May 14, 2020
1.
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson shut down 'nasty' rumors
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a rough week. On Wednesday, the blog Gossip of the City published an entertaining but completely unsubstantiated rumor that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a second child, which Khloé slammed as a "false story," "nasty," and "sick." But that's not all — the same day, the former couple were also forced to send a cease and desist letter to a woman named Kimberly Alexander, who has repeatedly claimed that Tristan is the father of her child. The rumor was circulated by — you guessed it — Gossip of the City, which published paperwork allegedly showing a positive paternity test result. Though Tristan's lawyer agreed Tristan had taken two such tests at Kimberly's request, both were in fact negative. [E! News, Cosmopolitan]
2.
John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer discuss their jitters over Jim and Pam's 'perfect' first kiss
John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer were "off the charts nervous" when they shot Jim and Pam's first kiss for the season two finale of The Office, the actors revealed in this week's episode of the podcast Office Ladies. Krasinski admitted it was his "first acting kiss ever" while Fisher was only "one kiss more experienced than John." On the day of the shoot itself, the show's production team was instructed to keep Krasinski and Fischer away from each other to the point that the actors even had to rehearse the scene separately. "I remember that the cells of my body were really buzzing," Krasinski recalled. Fischer added: "It's not even a big kiss, it's a little kiss. But it's the perfect kiss." Listen here. [Office Ladies, Vulture]
3.
Survivor winner says the pandemic has changed how he'll spend his $2 million
In any other year, winning $2 million on Survivor: Winners at War might have you booking your tickets to Disney World. But for Tony Vlachos, who became the second-ever two-time winner of Survivor on Wednesday night, coronavirus has changed his plans. The pandemic "opened up my eyes to see how [important] financial security is," Vlachos told Entertainment Tonight after the finale. "Anything can happen." While he spent the first million he won on Survivor: Cagayan in 2014 investing in properties, he now believes the "best thing to do is to pay off those mortgages and be secure." But don't worry, kids — Vlachos added he'll still come through on getting his children the go-carts he'd promised them if he won. [Entertainment Tonight]
4.
Sarah Paulson is flattered everyone is comparing her to Adele
Even celebrities have celebrity doppelgängers. Sarah Paulson was reminded of her own when she was on Twitter recently and saw her name trending: "I was like, 'Wait, what?'" she said on SiriusXM's EW Live. Paulson quickly realized that it was "the Adele thing again" — the 32-year-old singer had just posted a viral photo of herself, earning comparisons to the 45-year-old American Horror Story star. "Listen, I'll take it," Paulson said. "I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers, which quite honestly they can't say because no one's talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating. But I'll take looking like her. Man, she's a beauty." [E! News]
5.
Former bodyguard suggests Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tip off the paparazzi
Kanye West's former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, told the Hollywood Raw podcast this week that he thinks there's something fishy about the way the paparazzi always seem to know where to find the rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian. "There's no way [the paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront," Stanulis said. "There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it." While he didn't have definitive proof, Stanulis said it sure is "coincidental," though "maybe they're just better than I think they are." Stanulis perhaps isn't exactly the most unbiased authority on how hungry Kim and Kanye are for attention, however — he added that Kanye was "one of my least favorite people to work with." [Just Jared, Hollywood Raw]