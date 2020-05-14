The daily gossip: May 14, 2020

Former bodyguard suggests Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tip off the paparazzi

Kanye West's former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, told the Hollywood Raw podcast this week that he thinks there's something fishy about the way the paparazzi always seem to know where to find the rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian. "There's no way [the paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront," Stanulis said. "There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it." While he didn't have definitive proof, Stanulis said it sure is "coincidental," though "maybe they're just better than I think they are." Stanulis perhaps isn't exactly the most unbiased authority on how hungry Kim and Kanye are for attention, however — he added that Kanye was "one of my least favorite people to work with." [Just Jared, Hollywood Raw]