See More Speed Reads
hello
Edit

Adele thanks essential workers, shows off weight loss in return to Instagram

8:14 a.m.

It may have been Adele's birthday this week, but she got the rest of us a gift with a stunning return to Instagram.

The "Hello" singer on Wednesday dropped her first Instagram post in almost five months, thanking the world for the well wishes after her birthday on Tuesday and offering a message of support for first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are truly our angels," she wrote, pretty much summing up how we all feel about the year at this point by adding, "2020 okay bye thanks x."

Adele also showed off her dramatic weight loss, looking almost unrecognizable in the photo. It not only had many, many people comparing her to Sarah Paulson, but also tons of celebrities freaking out in the comments.

"I mean are you kidding me," Chrissy Teigen wrote. "Looking gorgeous!" said Rita Wilson. Even Oprah Magazine chimed in, writing, "Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!" Sounds good to us. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The U.S. has entered the 'death handoff' stage of the COVID-19 outbreak

7:52 a.m.

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll passed 71,000 Wednesday morning and the number of cases, currently marked at 1.2 million, keeps rising steadily. Trump administration and outside models both forecast significant upticks in death as states lift coronavirus mitigation measures — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) unexpectedly announced Tuesday that hair salons and public pools can open Friday, for example.

"For every indication of improvement in controlling the virus, new outbreaks have emerged elsewhere, leaving the nation stuck in a steady, unrelenting march of deaths and infections," The New York Times reports. New York City, the worst-hit area in the U.S., has seen a sizable drop in new cases, but new clusters are appearing in the South, Midwest, and other parts of the country. Taken as a whole, America's coronavirus curve has plateaued, but "the plateau is what I call a death handoff situation," University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told Politico.

"Coronavirus in America now looks like this," the Times summarizes:

More than a month has passed since there was a day with fewer than 1,000 deaths from the virus. Almost every day, at least 25,000 new coronavirus cases are identified, meaning that the total in the United States ... is expanding by between 2 and 4 percent daily. Rural towns that one month ago were unscathed are suddenly hot spots for the virus. It is rampaging through nursing homes, meatpacking plants, and prisons, killing the medically vulnerable and the poor, and new outbreaks keep emerging in grocery stores, Walmarts, or factories, an ominous harbinger of what a full reopening of the economy will bring. [The New York Times]

Trump acknowledged the tradeoff between death and opening businesses in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, but his cost-benefit analysis tilts toward the economy and he is winding down the coronavirus task force without an apparent strategy to mitigate the risks. While Trump says the U.S. has ample tests to monitor the coronavirus and plenty of personal protective equipment to treat it, CDC and FEMA officials privately discuss shortfalls and fret about reopening too fast, Politico reports. Most Americans share their concerns. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah wryly predict Trump's 'Trans-Mission Accomplished' moment

5:56 a.m.

"Big news from the endangered world of listening to scientists," because President Trump's is winding down his coronavirus task force, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Basically, it looks like Trump's gonna try to declare victory over the coronavirus before the election," he added, suggesting he do it under a "Trans-Mission Accomplished" banner.

"Trump recently took an hour out of his busy schedule during the pandemic to sit down with the New York Post" and trash Seth Meyers and other late night hosts, wondering how they even got their jobs in comedy, Colbert said. "Well, I can't speak for Seth — he's very talented — but I'm an idiot, and the only reason I have this job is I married the daughter of Donald CBS and for some reason, he keeps putting me in charge of everything."

Late Night's Meyers cracked jokes about the Post interview but didn't mention Trump's jabs.

Jimmy Kimmel did, pointing to Trump's Tuesday afternoon tweet about the ratings of "no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko 'last placer' Jimmy Kimmel." He helpfully suggested a more presidential tweet.

"The president took a field trip to day to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell factory where they're manufacturing N95 masks," and "I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song 'Live and Let Die' blares in the background," Kimmel said. "I love that they didn't turn the volume on the Guns 'N Roses down even one notch for the president."

"Why are so many Americans resistant to wearing a mask in public?" Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. No, Trump doesn't wear one, and yes, "wearing a mask can make it a little harder to breathe. But you know what can make it a lot harder to breathe? Coronavirus." Also, "it is really weird to me that so many of these people who refuse to wear masks claim to be proud patriots who would do anything for their country," he added. "Because right now, America is at war with the coronavirus, and if you're going out in public without wearing a mask, well then, you're fighting for the other side."

The Late Show imagined if beachgoers were as nonchalant about sharks as they are about social distancing. Watch below. Peter Weber

video evidence
Edit

Georgia prosecutor, state investigators to explore charges in shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

3:32 a.m.

A Georgia prosecutor, Tom Durden, announced Tuesday that he will seek to impanel a grand jury to consider criminal charges in the Feb. 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black jogger who was shot after being confronted by two white men on a suburban street in Glynn County. On Tuesday morning, a graphic video of Arbery's final encounter was posted online, prompting Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to pledge the help of state law enforcement "to ensure justice is served." Durden accepted the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The two men who stopped Arbery, Greg McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, told police they had suspected he was responsible for a series of break-ins, armed themselves, and followed him in their truck. The video shows Arbery jogging down a residential street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick, trying to run around the truck blocking his path, then apparently wresting over a shotgun held by Travis McMichael. Three shots were fired and Arbery tried to run away, collapsing a few feet later, never to recover.

Police have had access to the video since Feb. 23, and the GBI, before noting Durden's request for help, tweeted Tuesday that it was investigating how the video came to be released to the public on behalf of the Glynn County Police Department. Greg McMichael had worked for the Glynn County police for seven years before joining the Brunswick district attorney's office as an investigator. He recently retired.

Durden is the third prosecutor assigned to the case. Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself, and the next prosecutor, George Barnhill, told police that charges weren't warranted because the video supported Greg McMichael's claim his son had acted in accordance with the state's citizen's arrest and self-defense laws when he shot Arbery, The New York Times reports, citing documents. Barnhill then recused himself because his son had worked with Greg McMichael in the D.A.'s office.

"This is murder," S. Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Arbery's family, said in a statement. "The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release." No grand juries will be called in Georgia until at least June 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Jared Kushner put a dozen young volunteers in charge of finding PPE. It went poorly, 1 reports.

2:03 a.m.
Jared Kushner
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The team of private-sector and government allies White House adviser Jared Kushner assembled in March to refill coronavirus-depleted federal stockpiles of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment included a dozen or so young volunteers recruited by Kushner from private equity, venture capital, and consulting firms. These volunteers, mostly in their 20s and some straight out of college, "had little to no experience with government procurement procedures or medical equipment," The New York Times reports.

"The nature and scale of the response seemed grossly inadequate," one former volunteer, who sent a whistleblower complaint to the House Oversight Committee on April 8, told the Times. "It was bureaucratic cycles of chaos." The small team worked "12+ hour days, seven days per week, but frankly has little to show for it," the complaint said. Key elements were confirmed by the Times and The Washington Post, which first reported the whistleblower's letter Tuesday afternoon.

The temporary supervisor of the volunteers was Rachael Baitel, a former White House assistant to Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife. The group was supposed to draw on their deal-making skills to vet and follow up on thousands of tips submitted to FEMA or handed down from higher-ups in Kushner's task force, and Baitel instructed the volunteers to give priority to tips from politically connected "VIPs," tracked on a special spreadsheet, according to the whistleblower and documents seen by the Post and the Times.

The VIPs who got special attention included Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade and Jeanine Pirro — who successfully lobbied to have masks delivered to a favored hospital — a former Apprentice contestant who chairs Women for Trump, pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk, a Pennsylvania dentist who has mingled with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and a California engineer, Yaron Oren-Pines, whose unvetted pledge of 1,000 ventilators led to a $69 million New York State contract debacle. The volunteers blew off a South Carolina doctor who proved he had a line on millions of N95 face masks from China and eventually sent them to state governments and hospitals.

Kushner's effort sidelined seasoned emergency-response officials on the theory that private-sector vim would do a better job than government bureaucrats in an emergency of this scope. "There's an old saying in emergency management — disaster is the wrong time to exchange business cards," Tim Manning, a former deputy administrator at FEMA, told the Times. "And it's absolutely the wrong time to make up new procedures." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Irish donors return an old favor to Native American tribes hit hard by coronavirus

1:37 a.m.
A scene from the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona.
David McNew/Getty Images

A fundraiser started to raise money for Navajo and Hopi families affected by the coronavirus pandemic has had an influx of Irish donors, who say they are contributing as a way of saying thanks to the Choctaw Nation for helping during Ireland's Great Famine.

In 1847, the Choctaw Nation gave $170 in relief money to the Irish. The tribes were "said to have been inspired to help others who were suffering after experiencing massive losses during the Trail of Tears," CBS News reports.

Today, many Native American communities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus, due to inadequate health care and housing. A GoFundMe has been set up to get groceries, water, and health supplies to Navajo and Hopi families in Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, and organizers said the Choctaw's favor is being "returned through generous donations from the Irish people to the Navajo during our time of crisis."

Donors have written that this is their chance to honor the Choctaw's generosity, and they are glad to be part of the payback. As of late Tuesday night, the fundraiser has brought in more than $2.3 million. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

An act of kindness leads to farmer receiving his college degree after 50 years

12:29 a.m.

From his home in Troy, Kansas, Dennis Ruhnke watched images of New York hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, and knew he had to do something to help.

A retired farmer, Ruhnke had an unused N95 face mask, which he sent to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) along with a note asking Cuomo to please pass the mask to a doctor or nurse. He never expected Cuomo to even read the letter, let alone share it during one of his daily news briefings, calling Ruhnke's action "humanity at its best."

His act of kindness inspired local officials and a neighbor to try to fulfill one of Ruhnke's dreams: receiving his college diploma. In 1971, Ruhnke was just two credits shy of earning his degree in agriculture from Kansas State University when he had to drop out. His father had died, and he needed to take over the family farm. Ruhnke always thought about going back, but by the time he looked into it, his credits were no longer valid, and he would have had to start over.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) and Kansas State President Richard Myers found a way to get around that, awarding Ruhnke with his degree on Tuesday. "Dennis is a Kansas agriculturist in every sense of the word, and today, we're simply giving him the paperwork to make it official," Kelly said. Ruhnke told The Mercury that people have been asking him how they can help, and he tells them to "just pay it forward as much as you can afford to do so" in honor of first responders and those who have died of COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

apropos
Edit

The soundtrack for Trump's visit to a mask factory included 'Live and Let Die'

May 5, 2020

As President Trump toured a Phoenix mask manufacturing plant on Tuesday, the dulcet tones of "Live and Let Die," as performed by Guns 'N Roses, filled the air.

Trump, sans face covering but wearing goggles, visited the Honeywell factory during his first trip outside of Washington, D.C., since March. While "Live and Let Die" isn't a Trump rally staple, several songs that are, including "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless America," were also played during the tour.

It's unclear if "Live and Let Die" was a Trump selection, or a pointed message from the day's designated DJ. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.