The week's best photos

The Beas River in India

Two residents run across a bridge as the Beas River floods beneath them in Kullu, India

(Image credit: Aqil Khan / AP)

Corgis compete in a race

A pack of corgis compete in a 50-meter race during the 2025 Corgi Race in Vilnius, Lithuania

(Image credit: Petras Malukas / Getty Images)

A ballet dancer

A dancer from the Romanian National Opera's Ballet Studio dances on the street in Bucharest, Romania

(Image credit: Andreea Alexandru / AP)

A man wears a costume during a parade

A man dressed as flames attends the Notting Hill Carnival in west London

(Image credit: Carlos Jasso / Getty Images)

Soldiers line up at an ice cream truck

British soldiers line up in front of an ice cream truck in England

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Getty Images)

Photographer Amit Eshel gets up close to a pack of Arctic wolves on Ellesmere Island, Canada, an image that will be featured among 100 photographs at the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London

A pack of Arctic wolves captured by photographer Amit Eshel on Ellesmere Island, Canada

(Image credit: © Amit Eshel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A dog sleeps on a reclining chair

A dog sleeps on a reclining chair while people rest at a bus terminal in Lucknow, India

(Image credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP)

La Tomatina festival in Spain

A crowd hurls tomatoes at each other during the 78th annual La Tomatina Festival in Buñol, Spain

(Image credit: Pablo Garcia / Anadolu via Getty Images)

A boat of migrants

A migrant swims towards a boat near Calais, France

(Image credit: Hannah McKay / Reuters)

A boy

A silver-painted boy portraying Mahatma Gandhi seeks donations in Hyderabad, India

(Image credit: Noah Seelam / Getty Images)

An Israeli air strike

An Israeli air strike hits a building in Sanaa, Yemen

(Image credit: Stringer / Reuters)

A farmer

A farmer collects raisins in Kandahar, Afghanistan

(Image credit: Sanaullah Seiam / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

