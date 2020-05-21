The daily gossip: May 21, 2020

Debby Ryan secretly married Twenty One Pilots' drummer Joshua Dun almost 6 months ago

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan admitted she secretly married Twenty One Pilots' drummer Joshua Dun almost six months ago, on New Year's Eve. "The time just felt right," Ryan told Vogue. Fans had their suspicions after spotting Dun's wedding band in a music video, but Ryan's interview marked the first time either has spoken about the nuptials publicly. "We wanted it to feel like game night at our place had [turned into] a Gatsby-level dance party," Ryan said of their wedding theme, adding that the couple wrote their own vows, too, "because what is vowing to be together forever without us both acknowledging my annual trips to the emergency room and the significance of The Fast and the Furious franchise in our relationship?" [Vogue, E! News]