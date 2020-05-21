The daily gossip: May 21, 2020
1.
Lana Del Rey hits back at critics while dissing Ariana Grande, Beyoncé
In a lengthy "question for the culture" posted to Instagram on Thursday, Lana Del Rey slammed "Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé" for having "number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating, etc." Wrote Del Rey, "can I please go back to singing about … being in love even if the relationship is not perfect … without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?" Though Del Rey was primarily slamming critics who claim she's "[set] women back hundreds of years," fans took issue with the singer tearing down primarily women of color to make her point. "Why did you have to name drop them?" one Twitter user asked. [Us Weekly, Instagram]
2.
Debby Ryan secretly married Twenty One Pilots' drummer Joshua Dun almost 6 months ago
Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan admitted she secretly married Twenty One Pilots' drummer Joshua Dun almost six months ago, on New Year's Eve. "The time just felt right," Ryan told Vogue. Fans had their suspicions after spotting Dun's wedding band in a music video, but Ryan's interview marked the first time either has spoken about the nuptials publicly. "We wanted it to feel like game night at our place had [turned into] a Gatsby-level dance party," Ryan said of their wedding theme, adding that the couple wrote their own vows, too, "because what is vowing to be together forever without us both acknowledging my annual trips to the emergency room and the significance of The Fast and the Furious franchise in our relationship?" [Vogue, E! News]
3.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have finally accepted prison time for their college admissions scandal. The couple are scheduled to both plead guilty on Friday to bribing the University of Southern California to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though they didn't play the sport. Loughlin reportedly faces two months of prison time and Giannulli faces five months. TMZ called the decision a "Titanic-like sea change for the couple," since they'd previously vigorously fought the charges. "They're not thrilled, but they knew it was the right move," one insider told People. Actress Felicity Huffman, who was also caught up in the scandal, served her own 11-day prison sentence months ago. [People, The Week]
4.
Carly Rae Jepsen confirms 'whispers,' releases new album
In a joyous bit of good news, Carly Rae Jepsen surprise-released her new album, Dedicated: Side B, on Thursday, featuring 12 songs that didn't make it onto her 2019 album Dedicated. Jepsen acknowledged that "yes there have been whispers" that she was up to something and that "I'm bad at keeping secrets" but "I hope it makes yah dance your pants off!" Jepsen is "known for writing hundreds of songs during the recording process of each album," Rolling Stone reports, which might explain why so many of the supposed "leftover" tracks are such bangers. Listen here. [Rolling Stone]
5.
Catherine O'Hara reveals how her older brother's famous girlfriend set her on the 'trajectory' of her life
Actress Catherine O'Hara is a treasure, and we might have her older brother's former girlfriend to thank for setting her on the "trajectory" of her life, Vanity Fair reports. In a delightful profile published Thursday, the Schitt's Creek star revealed that she was "inspired" to begin auditioning when "her older brother started bringing his girlfriend, Gilda Radner, to dinner with the family." While O'Hara didn't ultimately make it into Godspell alongside Radner like she'd hoped, she did get a chance to watch the cast backstage, including future colleagues Victor Garber and Eugene Levy, who she would later briefly date. "I think we must have kissed," O'Hara said. "But nothing further because he was a gentleman and I'm a good Catholic girl." [Vanity Fair]