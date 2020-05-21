Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty, accept prison time in college admissions scandal

"The big story all week has of course been Donald Trump booting hydroxychloroquine," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "He's unwilling to wear a mask, but he will take a drug whose side effects include serious heart conditions, including death," plus "blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin; feeling that others can hear your thoughts; feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there; unusual behavior; and unusual facial expressions. Oh no! We're too late!"

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, "but Donald Trump sees the sunny side of his abject failure," calling it "a badge of honor," Colbert said. Trump has been feuding with the CDC over how fast to lift coronavirus restrictions, "but it's not just the CDC — it's hard to find a medical expert anywhere who agrees with Trump's plan to open the economy without meeting the CDC criteria. Which is why GOP operatives are recruiting 'extremely pro-Trump' doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks."

The Late Show invented one of those "pro-Trump" doctors.

"Have you been watching the hydroxy-horror picture show?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Our president this week claimed he's been taking hydroxychloroquine," and "the Trumpers who are wary of Big Pharma have started making their own hydroxy at home." He explained why that's "dumb," then showed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolding him for joking Tuesday that Trump "might be trying to kill himself with this drug and we should keep an eye on him."

"All 50 states at least partially reopened for business," even though "17 states are still showing a steady increase in new coronavirus cases," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. And Georgia "may actually have been fudging their numbers."

Noah also examined embattled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest scandal, involving "lavish dinners" for hundreds he's been "throwing on the taxpayer dime." Pompeo claims the dinners were for legitimate business, "but how is the CEO of Chick-fil-A gonna help America's foreign policy?" he asked. "It sounds more like Pompeo was using the State Department like his own personal Make-a-Wish Foundation."