The daily gossip: May 22, 2020
1.
Ryan Murphy says he wants a Glee 'do over pilot' with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
To paraphrase Ryan Murphy, "OG Glee cast, don't read this. Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein … hello." On Friday, the Glee co-creator posted on Instagram that he wished he'd lived in a world in 2009 where he had "access to" the "talent" of Platt and Feldstein, imagining a "new pilot" where they starred alongside Lea Michele. Murphy's post threw obvious shade at the rest of his original cast, including Cory Monteith, who died of an overdose in 2013, and Chris Colfer, the only actor aside from Jane Lynch to win an individual Golden Globe for the show. "I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT," Murphy wrote, likely sending the Glee alums scrambling for the group text they presumably have for situations like this. "Maybe I will?" [Instagram]
2.
Kelly Ripa's family is 'stuck' in the Caribbean
Don't you hate it when you're on vacation with your family in the Caribbean and a global pandemic breaks out so you're forced to shelter in place in a tropical paradise? It happened to Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who are currently trapped on an unidentified island. "I hate to use the word stuck, but we were," Ripa said during a virtual town hall on Thursday. "We decided to stay where we were." Ripa confirmed that "at least I have my adult children with me" and that things are "very unsettling" but "it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience," and, presumably, to have the ocean to stick their toes in whenever the going gets tough! [People]
3.
Pamela Anderson thinks we should protect the sanctity of bad TV
If it ain't broke don't fix it, but maybe even if it is broke, still don't fix it? That would be what Baywatch star Pamela Anderson would tell you, anyway. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night, Anderson explained that she didn't like the 2017 Baywatch remake with Dwayne Johnson because "let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV." As Anderson explained, "trying to make these movies that are television are just messing with it" and the original show, which ran from 1989 to 1999, was made for a fraction of what a "great movie" would cost. "We had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part, being creative," she said. [Entertainment Tonight, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen]
4.
Cameron Crowe illegally hid an unreleased Nirvana song in Vanilla Sky
Vanilla Sky is one of those movies that's become eerily relevant again — the empty Times Square scene feels downright prophetic — and now Cameron Crowe is revealing an Easter egg he's kept mum about since the movie came out in 2001. "I did a lot of subliminal music cues," Crowe told Vulture, "and in the scene where Cruise has his freakout … there are bits of studio chatter of Brian Wilson … mixed in with what was then the only unreleased Nirvana song, 'You Know You're Right.'" Crowe added, "We couldn't credit it in the movie and it was actually illegal, but Courtney Love gave it to us. She said, 'This is the only Nirvana song that's never been released. Hide it in your movie somewhere." [Vulture, Stereogum]
5.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their wedding anniversary with Mexican food and margaritas
So we finally have some more details about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their recent wedding anniversary, and sounds like it was … basically a normal day in quarantine? A source close to the couple told Harper's Bazaar that the ex-royals, who recently relocated to southern California, made Zoom calls to friends and family, chowed down on Mexican food, and capped off the night with a couple of margaritas. "They all reminisced about what a beautiful and magical day it was," the source said. Us Weekly adds that Meghan wrote Harry a card with "a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him" while Harry bought his wife "a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves." [Harper's Bazaar, Us Weekly]