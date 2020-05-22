The daily gossip: May 22, 2020

Kelly Ripa's family is 'stuck' in the Caribbean

Don't you hate it when you're on vacation with your family in the Caribbean and a global pandemic breaks out so you're forced to shelter in place in a tropical paradise? It happened to Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who are currently trapped on an unidentified island. "I hate to use the word stuck, but we were," Ripa said during a virtual town hall on Thursday. "We decided to stay where we were." Ripa confirmed that "at least I have my adult children with me" and that things are "very unsettling" but "it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience," and, presumably, to have the ocean to stick their toes in whenever the going gets tough! [People]