The daily gossip: May 29, 2020

Khloé Kardashian quips that her 'weekly face transplant' is why she looks so different

This week, Khloé Kardashian posted a nearly unrecognizable photo of herself on Instagram, prompting a slew of comments about her new "hair." But as She Knows observed, "Not since the days of Heidi Pratt's on-air reveal of her plastic surgery had I seen such a drastic transformation." So you might say it was a case not so unlike the old story about "The Emperor's New Clothes" when one commenter finally responded to a pic Khloé posted Thursday with: "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" Khloé, who is known for her spicy rejoinders, didn't hesitate to fire back. "My weekly face transplant clearly," she wrote. Khloé since deleted the comment, but it will live on forever in our hearts. [She Knows, E! News]