The daily gossip: June 2, 2020

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood reveals her favorite philosopher is Epictetus

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood is "really into philosophers and philosophy right now," she told Page Six, citing the second-century Stoic philosopher Epictetus as her favorite. "There's a quote from him … which is something like … 'There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things that are beyond [the] power of your will,'" Portwood said. "To me, that was something I looked at and I was like — 'Wow.'" Portwood, 30, has faced numerous struggles since starring on the MTV series back in 2009, but she's embracing a "brand-new life" informed by the Ancient Greeks. "When you hear, like, Marcus Aurelius saying that the best answer to anger is silence, you're like, 'Well, s-–t — yeah, that's probably true,'" she explained. [Page Six]