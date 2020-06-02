The daily gossip: June 2, 2020
1.
Lea Michele's Glee co-star accuses her of making her 'first television gig a living hell'
Television series are temporary, but Glee drama is forever. On Monday, Samantha Ware — who mainly appeared in Glee's sixth season — accused the show's lead star, Lea Michele, of making her "first television gig a living hell." Michele had initially tweeted her support of Black Lives Matter, prompting Ware to call her out in an all-caps tweet that alleged Michele had told people "if you had the opportunity you would 's--t in my wig," among other "microaggressions." Other black Glee actors showed their support of Ware, including Amber Riley, who played Mercedes, and Dabier Snell, who appeared in a 2014 episode and claimed Michele hadn't let him sit at the cast table "cause 'I didn't belong there.'" Yikes! [The Daily Beast, Variety]
2.
Halsey gives medical assistance to L.A. protesters
Halsey's father is black, her mother is an EMT, and "this week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me," the singer wrote on Instagram late Monday. Halsey explained that she has been busy administering medical care to protesters in Los Angeles because health professionals are otherwise "CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED" with COVID-19. "I have first hand treated men, women, and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision, some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood," Halsey went on. Many celebrities have attended the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, including Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, who was arrested, and John Cusack, whose bike was beat up. [Vulture]
3.
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood reveals her favorite philosopher is Epictetus
Teen Mom's Amber Portwood is "really into philosophers and philosophy right now," she told Page Six, citing the second-century Stoic philosopher Epictetus as her favorite. "There's a quote from him … which is something like … 'There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things that are beyond [the] power of your will,'" Portwood said. "To me, that was something I looked at and I was like — 'Wow.'" Portwood, 30, has faced numerous struggles since starring on the MTV series back in 2009, but she's embracing a "brand-new life" informed by the Ancient Greeks. "When you hear, like, Marcus Aurelius saying that the best answer to anger is silence, you're like, 'Well, s-–t — yeah, that's probably true,'" she explained. [Page Six]
4.
A puny virus can't stop Mission: Impossible 7
A measly global pandemic isn't going to get in the way of Mission: Impossible 7. Actor Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, told Variety that "the plan" is to start shooting in September. "That will begin with the outdoor stuff," Pegg said, joking that the fight scenes will need to be shot "five feet apart." Tommy Gormley, the movie's first assistant director, confirmed to BBC Radio 4 that "we hope to restart in September. We hope to visit all the countries we planned to." He stressed that even with restrictions beginning to ease, "some things are very challenging such as stunt scenes, crowd scenes etc., but we can't do a Mission: Impossible movie and not have a fight scene or car scenes in it." [Variety]
5.
Sharon Stone offers advice on building a safe room
Sharon Stone took to Instagram on Monday to offer her followers advice on making a safe room. "Okay, so we're in the middle of a riot," the 62-year-old Basic Instinct star said, "and if you are anywhere where you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do." Stone explained that "the safest bet … might be your bathroom," and that you can "put some blankets and pillows in the tub in case you're going to need to sleep there." She further reminded fans to remember "fruit or protein bars," an "extra cell phone," and to "board up the window." Despite the alarming advice, Stone — who is currently quarantined in her Beverly Hills mansion — stressed "don't panic" and "don't be over-reactive." [Page Six]