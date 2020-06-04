The daily gossip: June 4, 2020

Who is the third follower of Ben Affleck's secret finsta?

Who was the Zodiac killer? Was Homer a real person? Why did Spartacus turn back? Adding to the questions that may haunt mankind until the end of history is this: Who is the third of the three people following Ben Affleck's finsta? On Thursday, Kelsey Weekman of In the Know stumbled upon what seems to be Affleck's private Instagram account (a.k.a. his "fake Instagram," or "finsta") as she was "checking to see if he and [his new girlfriend] Ana de Armas follow each other." Only two people aside from de Armas have permission to follow the "suspicious" account, one of whom is Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, according to some brilliant sleuthing done by Fortune's Emma Hinchliffe. Which raises the question: Who is the third?!

[In the Know]