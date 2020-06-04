The daily gossip: June 4, 2020
1.
Drew Brees apologizes for comments about kneeling during the national anthem that 'completely missed the mark'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees faced criticism this week while discussing NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," he said. His remarks immediately sparked backlash amid the ongoing George Floyd protests, with LeBron James questioning how Brees still doesn't "understand why [Colin Kaepernick] was kneeling," adding that it had "nothing to do with the disrespect" of the flag. Brees apologized Thursday to "anyone I hurt," agreeing his comments had lacked "awareness and any type of compassion or empathy." Brees went on to write that he stands "with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality."
2.
Dwayne Johnson wants to know 'where is our leader at this time?'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a nearly nine-minute video on Wednesday night skewering President Trump for failing to be a "leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most." In the video, which never mentions Trump directly by name, Johnson asks: "Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain … ?" Johnson urged Americans to "become our own leaders," noting that like the majority of people in the country, "I'm not a politician and I've never been elected to office, and I'm not the president of the United States." Though maybe it's only a matter of time…?
3.
Tavi Gevinson calls out Karlie Kloss for her wimpy post about 'healing' racism 'in your own family'
Buckle up! Writer and actress Tavi Gevinson came at Karlie Kloss on Wednesday night over the model's Instagram post about ending racism by starting with "healing it in your own family." "Give it a rest," Gevinson told Kloss — who, remember, is married to Josh Kushner, making Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump her in-laws. Gevinson added, "I can't believe you're not more embarrassed not just by them but YOUR decision to only publicly disown their politics in polite ways … this is a f--king joke." Gevinson also commented to tell Derek Blasberg, a socialite pal of Karlie and Ivanka's, to "talk to your neo-fascist friends," to which he replied that he doesn't think he has any and "you're above trolling in the comments."
4.
Who is the third follower of Ben Affleck's secret finsta?
Who was the Zodiac killer? Was Homer a real person? Why did Spartacus turn back? Adding to the questions that may haunt mankind until the end of history is this: Who is the third of the three people following Ben Affleck's finsta? On Thursday, Kelsey Weekman of In the Know stumbled upon what seems to be Affleck's private Instagram account (a.k.a. his "fake Instagram," or "finsta") as she was "checking to see if he and [his new girlfriend] Ana de Armas follow each other." Only two people aside from de Armas have permission to follow the "suspicious" account, one of whom is Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, according to some brilliant sleuthing done by Fortune's Emma Hinchliffe. Which raises the question: Who is the third?!
5.
Sophia Bush is a gun owner but she thinks it's 'mental' there isn't 'much stricter legislation'
One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush is almost a lifelong gun owner, having been gifted a .22 rifle when she was 12, but she will still participate in Wear Orange Weekend, a nationwide campaign to end gun violence that starts Friday and lasts through Sunday. "It feels a bit mental that we wouldn't regulate guns in the same way that we regulate cars, for example," Bush explained to People. "You have to pass a test, have insurance, get your qualifications checked." Bush said despite her passion for marksmanship, she remains a strong advocate for "responsible gun ownership." As she put it: "We have the power to remind our lawmakers … that we want to be listened to, that we want safer communities, safer schools, safer homes."
[People]