The daily gossip: June 10, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner reflects on the 5-year anniversary of her transition

Wednesday marks five years since Caitlyn Jenner reintroduced herself on the cover of Vanity Fair under the headline "Call Me Caitlyn," and she reflected on the anniversary of her transition in an interview with People. "It was so emotional," Jenner, 70, recalled of getting her new driver's license in July 2015. "There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner. But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? … But I wasn't turning around." Jenner said initially she "thought I could change the world" but "now I know I can only try and change one person at a time." As she put it, "This is my journey. Yes, it is different than other trans people … [But] when I wake up in the morning, I'm happy with myself." [People ]