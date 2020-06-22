The daily gossip: June 22, 2020
1.
Riverdale stars speak out after being mass-accused of sexual assault
A number of Riverdale stars are speaking out after being accused of sexual assault on Twitter by an anonymous account. On Sunday, Cole Sprouse tweeted that "myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense," noting that "I … will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault." Sprouse added that the allegations appeared to be "the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me." His costars, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, were also accused and spoke out, with Reinhart tweeting: "I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences." [Vulture, E! News]
2.
Gwyneth Paltrow wishes happy Father's Day to her current and ex husbands
Being "consciously uncoupled" apparently means still celebrating Father's Day even after you're divorced! Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish both her current and ex-husband the best. "Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there," she wrote. "Sending you all love." Paltrow included a picture of her ex-husband, Chris Martin, with their daughter Apple, 16, as well as a photo of Chris with their son Moses, 14, and her current husband, Brad Falchuk. Paltrow has surprised fans in the past by raving about Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," Paltrow admitted. "But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her." [Just Jared, Today ]
3.
Madison Prewett credits her unlikely friendship with Selena Gomez on their shared faith
After Madison Prewett's rocky stint on The Bachelor — she won Peter Weber's season, only for them to break up a week later — it's understandable that the 24-year-old former contestant is refocusing on more meaningful relationships. Chiefly, her friendship with Selena Gomez. "[Faith] is something that is just a really big part of our friendship," Prewett explained to Us Weekly on Monday. "I'm very selective with who I allow to really, like, get really, really close to me. And with those that I really invite into that space, it's really important to me that we're pushing each other and encouraging each other in our faith." Gomez, 27, has supported her new friend: "Madi, I love you," she gushed in a March Instagram Story documenting their game night. [Us Weekly]
4.
Drake's son has an adorable French accent
Famous dad Drake celebrated Father's Day this weekend with his two-year-old son, Adonis — and in the process revealed that his little man is growing up with the cutest French accent! In the video posted on Instagram, Drake can be seen opening his Father's Day gifts as Adonis chatters away in the background, admiring his new toy basketball set. Drake's son can clearly be heard speaking English with a French accent, which makes perfect sense, seeing as his mother, Sophie Brussaux, is French and he's spent "a significant amount of time in France," according to Hollywood Life. Drake had initially kept Adonis' existence private pending a paternity test, before Pusha T broke the news to the world on a diss track in May 2018. [HollywoodLife]
5.
Bella Thorne says she'll never let her haters win
Singer, actress, and cannabis entrepreneur Bella Thorne has never been shy about her experiences with bullying, and she opened up about how she deals in an interview with The Playlist on Monday. "I'm going to be completely me," Thorne explained. "That puts me up for a lot of criticism and vulnerability." For example: "People can pick on that, like, 'I'm gonna pick on her about her soap opera. I'm gonna pick on her acne, call her a drug addict, I'm gonna pick on how she didn't know how to read, how she's dyslexic' … People are horrible." But as Thorne said, "that never stops me from inspiring other people … If I was gonna let a bunch of f--kin' randos change me, that'd be letting them win." [The Playlist]