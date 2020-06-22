The daily gossip: June 22, 2020

Madison Prewett credits her unlikely friendship with Selena Gomez on their shared faith

After Madison Prewett's rocky stint on The Bachelor — she won Peter Weber's season, only for them to break up a week later — it's understandable that the 24-year-old former contestant is refocusing on more meaningful relationships. Chiefly, her friendship with Selena Gomez. "[Faith] is something that is just a really big part of our friendship," Prewett explained to Us Weekly on Monday. "I'm very selective with who I allow to really, like, get really, really close to me. And with those that I really invite into that space, it's really important to me that we're pushing each other and encouraging each other in our faith." Gomez, 27, has supported her new friend: "Madi, I love you," she gushed in a March Instagram Story documenting their game night. [Us Weekly]