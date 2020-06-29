The daily gossip: June 29, 2020

Katy Perry says 'gratitude' saved her life during 2017 split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry isn't sure she'd be alive today if it weren't for her "gratitude." Speaking to CBC Radio, Perry described a period in 2017, during her months-long breakup from her now-fiancé Orlando Bloom, when "I was excited about flying high off the next record." But the album, Witness, got mixed reviews and "the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed … I had given so much out, and it literally like broke me in half." Perry went on to say that "gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn't find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped." She added: "My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose." [Page Six, Just Jared]