The daily gossip: Kanye wants to run America like Wakanda, Gwyneth buys her son a 'boob puzzle,' and more
1.
Kanye West is running for president under the 'Birthday Party'
Kanye West continues to insist that his bid for president is real and not an elaborate troll or marketing scheme, telling Forbes in an interview published Wednesday that he is running as a member of the "Birthday Party," because "when we win, it's everybody's birthday." Kanye elaborated that he plans to use the "framework of Wakanda," the fictional country from Black Panther, to structure his White House plans, and that he thought up the idea of running for president while he was "in the shower." While Kanye's path to the White House looks slim, if not literally impossible, he had a message for his competitors, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden: "I just gracefully suggest y'all bow out." [Forbes, The Week]
2.
Billie Eilish used to be 'in so much pain' over Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish was once so obsessed with Justin Bieber that her parents considered sending her to therapy. "It started when I was, like, 12, I believe," Eilish, now 18, explained on her podcast this week. Of particular fixation at the time was Bieber's 2012 song "As Long As You Love Me." Eilish's mom, Maggie Baird, who appeared as a guest on Eilish's podcast, recalled "driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing." Eilish confirmed the story, adding that she "would watch the music video for this song and just sob." As Baird put it: "I just want to say — we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber." [New York Post, Entertainment Tonight]
3.
Gwyneth Paltrow bought her 14-year-old son a 'boob puzzle'
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't one of those boring moms. She's hip. She's open-minded. She … bought her 14-year-old son, Moses, a "boob puzzle?" In a recent post for Goop, the actress described how her family's "Summer at Home" is going, writing that "there's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun." What is a boob puzzle, you might be wondering? People explains it's a "450-piece puzzle [that] features a watercolor drawing of various female breasts." Unlike most 14-year-olds, who'd be embarrassed to receive such a gift from their mother, Moses thankfully takes Paltrow in stride, having reportedly told her he's even come around on Goop's collection of more, uh, intimate products. [Goop, People]
4.
Princess Raiyah proves it's possible to have a royal wedding in quarantine
A royal wedding — in quarantine? Princess Raiyah of Jordan managed to pull it off. The fourth child of Queen Noor and the late King Hussein wed British journalist Ned Donovan (who happens to be the grandson of the children's book author Roald Dahl) in England on Tuesday in a socially-distanced ceremony. "Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding!" Princess Raiyah wrote on Twitter. "While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband's family to hold it in the U.K." Not every princess has been as successful: Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, was forced to postpone her May wedding at St. James' Palace in London due to the pandemic. [Cosmopolitan , People]
5.
Tiffany Haddish reassures 'nothing is wrong with my brain' after cutting off all her hair
"Shaving your head" is a distinct phase of both being a celebrity and being in quarantine, and Tiffany Haddish documented her own transformation this week on Instagram Live. On Tuesday, the actress chopped off all her hair, explaining to fans in the caption that "I want to see my Scalp. I know my whole body, I know where every mole is, but I don't know my Scalp." While fans expressed concern about Haddish making such a drastic change, she followed up her video by reassuring everyone that the decision was a long time coming. "Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys," she said. "I'm not suffering from no emotional s---, nothing. I've literally been talking about this for years." [Page Six]