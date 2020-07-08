The daily gossip: Kanye wants to run America like Wakanda, Gwyneth buys her son a 'boob puzzle,' and more

Billie Eilish used to be 'in so much pain' over Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish was once so obsessed with Justin Bieber that her parents considered sending her to therapy. "It started when I was, like, 12, I believe," Eilish, now 18, explained on her podcast this week. Of particular fixation at the time was Bieber's 2012 song "As Long As You Love Me." Eilish's mom, Maggie Baird, who appeared as a guest on Eilish's podcast, recalled "driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing." Eilish confirmed the story, adding that she "would watch the music video for this song and just sob." As Baird put it: "I just want to say — we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber." [New York Post, Entertainment Tonight]