The daily gossip: Kanye asked Jay-Z to be his running mate, Nicki Minaj confirms she's pregnant, and more
1.
Kanye West asked Jay-Z to be his running mate
Kanye West continued to go through the motions of running for president on Sunday night, holding a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. While West's political aspirations have many fans worried about the rapper's mental health due to his seemingly erratic behavior (which could also be an elaborate promotion of his forthcoming album), West did offer attendees an idea of his platform, including making marijuana free. He additionally told Kris Kaylin in an interview the same day that he had "reached out to [Jay-Z] to possibly be my vice president," since Wyoming pastor Michelle Tidball, his previous pick, "would be open to taking another position." Kanye, Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé would make one of the best VPs of all time ... [Just Jared, The Week]
2.
Nicki Minaj confirms she's very pregnant
Apparently Nicki Minaj wasn't kidding when she teased fans in May about having a baby bump picture ready for them "in a couple months." On Monday, the 37-year-old rapper — who married Kenneth Petty, 42, in October 2019 — officially revealed the couple is expecting their first child. "#Preggers," Minaj captioned one of her several glamorous maternity photos on Instagram. Minaj has made no secret in the past about wanting a child, telling Complex in 2014 that "I feel like I was put here to be a mother." She added: "I always said, 'When I have my baby, it's going to be all about my baby.' I don't want the child feeling like they don't have all of my attention, so I always said, 'I'm going to take a little break.'" [Us Weekly, Complex]
3.
August Alsina releases a song called 'Entanglements'
"Entanglement" instantly became the "conscious uncoupling" of 2020 after Jada Pinkett Smith used the word to describe her relationship with August Alsina four years ago, during a period when she was separated from her husband, Will Smith. Now Alsina, 27, has released a whole song called "Entanglements," featuring rapper Rick Ross. "The definition of entanglement / It's when you're tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship / But you're still f---in' with me," Alsina sings on the track, also calling Pinkett Smith, 48, "cold hearted." Jada and Will, for their parts, have affirmed their relationship: "I would definitely say we did everything that we could to get away from each other," Pinkett Smith has said, "only to realize that that wasn't possible." [Entertainment Weekly, New York Post]
4.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly welcome secret baby
Congratulations to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, not only for the birth of their second child last week but also for somehow keeping the pregnancy under wraps for the past nine months! While the couple has been largely out-of-sight during quarantine, The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that the 38-year-old actress and the 39-year-old singer welcomed a younger brother to their 5-year-old son, Silas. The couple have reportedly been "working on their marriage" since Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, back in 2019, but the pair posted a sweet photo together in March for Biel's 38th birthday, in which The Cut notes "large cakes and flowy robes mostly obscured her midsection." [The Cut, The Daily Mail]
5.
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly travel to Puerto Rico for film shoot
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are apparently still a thing! Having been linked back in May following Fox's split from her husband, Brian Austin Green, the two have spent an exorbitant amount of time in the weeks since talking about feet and publicly displaying their affection. Now the couple have traded their hand-holding backdrop of L.A. for Puerto Rico, where they've traveled in order to continue shooting the crime-thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Though Fox, 34, appears "very happy" according to one insider, her relationship with the 30-year-old rapper still "seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to" the three kids she shares with Green. [People]