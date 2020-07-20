The daily gossip: Kanye asked Jay-Z to be his running mate, Nicki Minaj confirms she's pregnant, and more

August Alsina releases a song called 'Entanglements'

"Entanglement" instantly became the "conscious uncoupling" of 2020 after Jada Pinkett Smith used the word to describe her relationship with August Alsina four years ago, during a period when she was separated from her husband, Will Smith. Now Alsina, 27, has released a whole song called "Entanglements," featuring rapper Rick Ross. "The definition of entanglement / It's when you're tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship / But you're still f---in' with me," Alsina sings on the track, also calling Pinkett Smith, 48, "cold hearted." Jada and Will, for their parts, have affirmed their relationship: "I would definitely say we did everything that we could to get away from each other," Pinkett Smith has said, "only to realize that that wasn't possible." [Entertainment Weekly, New York Post]