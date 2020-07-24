The daily gossip: Taylor Swift might have let slip a major secret on her new album, Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos, and more
1.
Taylor Swift might have leaked the secret name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter
Taylor Swift fans believe that the singer might have leaked the "top secret name" of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter following the release of her eighth studio album, Folklore, on Friday. The album's 14th song is called "Betty," and is seemingly part of a three-track teenage love triangle story on Folklore, which also mentions characters named "Inez" and "James." Curiously, James and Inez are also the names of Reynolds and Lively's 5-year-old and 3-year-old daughters respectively; the name of their youngest girl, born in October, has been kept closely guarded. Since Lively, Reynolds, and Swift are all close friends, does that mean Betty, the third name referenced in the song, is the third daughter's name? Sure seems like a possibility! [TMZ, Popsugar]
2.
Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos of Archie: 'They are harassment'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to fight for their privacy in court. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit over photos of their 14-month-old son, Archie, alleging paparazzi used drones and telephoto lenses to photograph him in their backyard in Los Angeles. The invasion of privacy lawsuit doesn't name the defendants, as Harry and Meghan don't know the identities of the photographers. "The photos at issue are not news," the lawsuit says. "They are not in the public interest. They are harassment." In January, Harry and Meghan warned about possible legal action against paparazzi, with their lawyers saying in a letter that "there are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose." [The New York Times, The Week]
3.
Phoebe Bridgers apparently flew all the way to Ireland to hang out with 'that cute boy' from Normal People
Musician Phoebe Bridgers has made no secret about her crush on Normal People star Paul Mescal, and she's apparently braved a global pandemic to fly from her Los Angeles home to Ireland to be with him. Bridgers, 25, was spotted having "late breakfast" with Mescal, 24, this week at a cafe in Kinsale, Ireland, CorkBeo reports. Bridgers' obsession with Mescal dates back to May, when she told NME she started following "that cute boy" from Normal People on Instagram. The next week, the pair conducted a "funny and charming" Instagram Live session together from their respective countries. Not everyone is thrilled for Bridgers: "There were a lot of disappointed girls around here when they heard [Mescal] had been in and they didn't see him!" the cafe owner said. [CorkBeo]
4.
Ciara and Russell Wilson introduce their perfectly-named newborn son
Ciara and Russell Wilson are winning at the name game. On Friday, Wilson, 31, shared a hospital selfie introducing the newest member of the family: Win Harrison Wilson, born July 23. Ciara, 34, additionally shared a video of herself singing happy birthday to Win shortly after he was born. "I haven't been able to really see his face yet, I can't wait," the happy mom marvels at the end. Win has two older siblings, Wilson and Ciara's 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, and Ciara's 6-year-old son, Future Zahir, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Future. Though Win has a lot to live up to with his name, with a mom who's gone triple platinum and a Super Bowl-winning dad, he has good role models. [People, Twitter]
5.
Celebrity quarantine thirst traps are getting out of control
Pandemics: bad for handshakes, but great for celebrity thirst traps. Stuck in isolation with nothing better to do than take selfies, attention-starved celebrities are getting wilder and wilder with their flirty posts. Earlier this week, Martha Stewart posted a "sexy poolside pic," which was immediately recreated by comedian Chelsea Handler. Stewart responded by defending her picture as the superior thirst trap: "I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed," she commented. Also this week, former hockey player Brooks Laich posted a nearly-nude photo of himself for some reason flipping a pancake in a lake. "Thirst trap round two!" Laich captioned the pic, with his ex-wife, Julianne Hough, commenting: "That booty though." [TMZ, Instagram]