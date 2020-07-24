The daily gossip: Taylor Swift might have let slip a major secret on her new album, Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos, and more

Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos of Archie: 'They are harassment'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to fight for their privacy in court. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit over photos of their 14-month-old son, Archie, alleging paparazzi used drones and telephoto lenses to photograph him in their backyard in Los Angeles. The invasion of privacy lawsuit doesn't name the defendants, as Harry and Meghan don't know the identities of the photographers. "The photos at issue are not news," the lawsuit says. "They are not in the public interest. They are harassment." In January, Harry and Meghan warned about possible legal action against paparazzi, with their lawyers saying in a letter that "there are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose." [The New York Times, The Week]