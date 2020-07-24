Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos of Archie: 'They are harassment'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to fight for their privacy in court.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit over photos of their 14-month-old son, Archie, alleging paparazzi used drones and telephoto lenses to photograph him in their backyard in Los Angeles, The New York Times reports. The invasion of privacy lawsuit doesn't name the defendants, as Harry and Meghan don't know the identities of the photographers.

"The photos at issue are not news," the lawsuit says. "They are not in the public interest. They are harassment."

The lawsuit criticizes tabloids' "relentless and quite frankly shocking" actions and says that The Daily Mail revealed where they were staying in Los Angeles and in Canada, the Times reports. Harry and Meghan's lawyer said in a statement that they're "filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," per CNN.

This comes after Meghan Markle, who along with Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family earlier this year, previously filed a lawsuit against a British tabloid that published parts of a private letter she wrote to her father. In January, Harry and Meghan also warned about possible legal action against paparazzi, with their lawyers saying in a letter that "there are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose." Brendan Morrow