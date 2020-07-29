The daily gossip: Instagram censors Madonna but not for the reason you'd expect, Kate Beckinsale receives an unwanted rabbit, and more
1.
Instagram censors Madonna after she posts coronavirus conspiracy theory
It's been awhile since Madonna was involved in a coronavirus scandal, but the drought came to an end on Monday, when the singer was censored by Instagram for posting a COVID-19 conspiracy theory. Madonna had shared a viral video (the same one President Trump also promoted, before it was likewise censored by Twitter), writing: "The truth will set us all Free!" The video, however, falsely claims that authorities are hiding a coronavirus cure and features Dr. Stella Immanuel, who's famously alleged that many medical problems are caused by "demon sperm." Earlier in the pandemic, Madonna was criticized for gushing about breathing in "the COVID-19 air," and controversially calling the disease "the great equalizer" while sitting in a tub in her multi-million-dollar mansion. [Vulture]
2.
Kate Beckinsale is furious someone sent her a surprise rabbit
Please do not send Kate Beckinsale an unsolicited rabbit! The actress revealed on Instagram that someone had anonymously left a rabbit in a cage at her front door on Tuesday, alongside a basket of rose petals. "What the f--k is going on?" Beckinsale exclaims in a video presumably shot by her boyfriend, Goody Grace. "I mean, who just drops off an animal?" the man behind the camera agrees. In a caption, Beckinsale scolded whoever had given her the rabbit, named Marvel, noting that it was a "boiling hot day" and the rabbit could have "roast to death" outside. "We have found a loving home for Marvel without cats," she said, "but it was quite a shock, and I think pretty upsetting for Marvel too." [The Daily Mail, People]
3.
Riverdale actress slams show for treatment of Black actors: 'I feel like I was just there to fulfill a diversity quota'
A second Riverdale actress is speaking out about the way Black actors are used on the show. Bernadette Beck, who plays Peaches 'N Cream, described being "completely forgotten" on set, while her character was not treated much better in the script. "I get it, there's always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist," she told Elle, adding: "I'm not the first Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean. I feel like I was just there to fulfill a diversity quota." Previously, actress Vanessa Morgan criticized the show, saying she's "tired of us being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads." [Elle]
4.
Nicholas Braun performs emo song about coronavirus antibodies
Apologies to all the other musicians attempting to write quarantine songs: Cousin Greg just dropped the mic. Succession actor Nicholas Braun joked back in May about writing a song called "Antibodies (Do You Have The)," and his fans took the idea and ran with it, producing hundreds of covers. "Then this A&R from Atlantic Records reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I know this song is kind of a joke, but I also kind of think that bridge and your second verse are really catchy,'" recalled Braun, whose 81-year-old father actually survived coronavirus earlier this year. Braun's resulting hilarious music video — "I really wanted him to get emo and kind of grunge with it" — can be watched here, with proceeds going to charity. [Rolling Stone]
5.
A new Sharkboy and Lavagirl movie will be about their daughter, who has 'shark and lava powers'
Hey 90s kids, want to feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are returning in director Robert Rodriguez's new Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes — but they'll be parents. The iconic characters first appeared in the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, played by Taylor Lautner (a.k.a Jacob in Twilight) and Taylor Dooley respectively; it's unclear if Lautner will be returning, but Dooley will reprise her part, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pedro Pascal are also signed on. "Sharkboy and Lavagirl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers," Rodriguez said of the plot. Shark and lava powers? In this economy? Can't wait. [People, Collider]