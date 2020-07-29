The daily gossip: Instagram censors Madonna but not for the reason you'd expect, Kate Beckinsale receives an unwanted rabbit, and more

Riverdale actress slams show for treatment of Black actors: 'I feel like I was just there to fulfill a diversity quota'

A second Riverdale actress is speaking out about the way Black actors are used on the show. Bernadette Beck, who plays Peaches 'N Cream, described being "completely forgotten" on set, while her character was not treated much better in the script. "I get it, there's always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist," she told Elle, adding: "I'm not the first Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean. I feel like I was just there to fulfill a diversity quota." Previously, actress Vanessa Morgan criticized the show, saying she's "tired of us being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads." [Elle]