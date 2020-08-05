The daily gossip: Jason Momoa has a romantic gift for his wife, Megan Fox's ex-husband recreates her Instagram post with a twist, and more

Jason Momoa restored the Mustang that his wife, Lisa Bonet, owned when she was 17

Who says love is dead? Certainly not large shirtless man Jason Momoa. Aquaman née Khal Drogo gifted his wife, Lisa Bonet, the 1965 Ford Mustang she bought when she was 17, after he had it restored to look and run like new. "I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Momoa, 41, explains in the YouTube video that follows his progress. As he told the crew who worked on the project, "the story is this is the first car she ever bought. It's one of three ever made, and it has a lot of custom parts to it." Bonet, 52, who married Momoa in 2017, seemed stunned by the present: "It's beautiful," she said. "Holy cow … It's pristine, not too flashy but just enough." [People, YouTube]