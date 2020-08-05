The daily gossip: Jason Momoa has a romantic gift for his wife, Megan Fox's ex-husband recreates her Instagram post with a twist, and more
1.
Jason Momoa restored the Mustang that his wife, Lisa Bonet, owned when she was 17
Who says love is dead? Certainly not large shirtless man Jason Momoa. Aquaman née Khal Drogo gifted his wife, Lisa Bonet, the 1965 Ford Mustang she bought when she was 17, after he had it restored to look and run like new. "I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Momoa, 41, explains in the YouTube video that follows his progress. As he told the crew who worked on the project, "the story is this is the first car she ever bought. It's one of three ever made, and it has a lot of custom parts to it." Bonet, 52, who married Momoa in 2017, seemed stunned by the present: "It's beautiful," she said. "Holy cow … It's pristine, not too flashy but just enough." [People, YouTube]
2.
Megan Fox calls Machine Gun Kelly her 'achingly beautiful boy'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong, at least judging by Fox's mooning Instagram captions. "Achingly beautiful boy … my heart is yours," she wrote beneath a new black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple. Brian Austin Green, Fox's husband of 10 years whom she abruptly split from this spring, had a rather pointed clap back, posting photos of his four sons — including the three he shares with Fox, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — with the nearly identical caption, "achingly beautiful boys ... My heart is yours." Awkward! Machine Gun Kelly notably has yet to meet Fox's kids, since Green has explained the children will be introduced to "very established" relationship partners only. [The Daily Mail, Just Jared]
3.
Ashton Kutcher is fighting with people on Twitter about Ellen DeGeneres
Ashton Kutcher is fighting with people on Twitter after defending Ellen DeGeneres amid accusations that her TV show has a toxic work environment. "She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness," Kutcher wrote. One Twitter user responded by saying, "Oh she treats billionaire A list guests well? You don't say." Kutcher replied: "It extends to my team and people she didn't even know I work with." But as another user explained, "the point is not [how] her team handled a celebrity but how their team behaved with their own team members." Somewhat ironically, Kutcher has a bit of a reputation in the industry himself; Kathy Griffin has claimed their interactions "made me feel as if he thought I was beneath him." [Just Jared]
4.
Kourtney Kardashian's 5-year-old son, Reign, gets his first hair cut
Kourtney Kardashian is mourning the long blond locks of her son, Reign Disick, after the 5-year-old was given his first hair cut this week. "I am not okay," Kourtney captioned the photo of Reign, who rubs a hand against his new buzz cut. "He looks soooo handsome," gushed Kim Kardashian, while family friend Brittny Gastineau joked, "I never thought this day would come." Other celebs also chimed in to express their love for Reign's new look, including Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Addison Rae, and Kacey Musgraves. And yes, in case you were wondering, Kourtney is indeed hanging onto Reign's precious, shorn shoulder-length hair, sharing a picture of the braid on her Instagram Stories. [Page Six]
5.
One of Nicole Richie's preteens dug up her old, racy Snapchat videos
Yes, even Nicole Richie's kids can be embarrassed by their mom. On Instagram, Richie shared a screen-grab of a text message from one of her children who had found an old, bawdy Snapchat video of hers, in which she used a cat filter and made a crack about loving a certain part of the male anatomy. "HELP! I'm the mom of pre-teens and my past posts have come back to haunt me!" joked Richie. Fellow moms were understandably mortified: "NO," wrote Gwyneth Paltrow, despite being famously open about things like sex with her own teenagers. Though it's unclear which of Richie's children found the old post, she shares 12-year-old daughter Harlow and 10-year-old son Sparrow with her husband, Joel Madden. [Entertainment Tonight, Just Jared]