The daily gossip: Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, Tom Cruise won't let other actors run on-screen with him, and more
1.
Chrissy Teigen confirms she's pregnant
Chrissy Teigen confirmed she's pregnant on Thursday night in the most Chrissy Teigen way possible: "Look at this third baby s--t," she said on Instagram, revealing her baby bump. "What the ... oh my God." Teigen, 34, and her husband, John Legend, 41, are already parents to 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles. Fans had suspected Teigen was pregnant with a third child after Legend released the music video for his song "Wild" earlier on Thursday; the video ends with the model suggestively cradling her belly on the beach. Legend had also teased earlier in the day that his music videos "[chronicle] our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter." [People, Page Six]
2.
Tom Cruise won't run on-screen with other actors
Tom Cruise doesn't let anyone run on-screen with him, actress Annabelle Wallis revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. In fact, many major actors have similar odd clauses in their contracts — Jason Statham and the Rock famously stipulate that they can't lose fight scenes — but Wallis, who starred alongside Cruise in 2017's The Mummy, was determined to make him change his mind. "I said, 'But I'm a really good runner,'" Wallis recalled. "So, I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes … It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise." [The Hollywood Reporter]
3.
Dennis Quaid adopts Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid has adopted Dennis Quaid. "I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world," Dennis Quaid told a local news station in Virginia. To clarify: the Dennis Quaid doing the adopting was the human actor, and the Dennis Quaid being adopted was a shelter cat that shares his name. "It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist," the Dennis Quaid with two legs said of learning about, and taking in, the Dennis Quaid with four legs. Danielle Ulmer, the adoption center manager of the Lynchburg Humane Society, could barely believe her ears when she learned that Dennis Quaid wanted to adopt Dennis Quaid. "I was like, there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us," she said. [WSLS, Page Six]
4.
Something fishy is going on with The Bachelorette
Something extremely weird is going on with The Bachelorette. First there were rumors that Clare Crawley is no longer the season lead after finding love too fast, reportedly getting replaced by Tayshia Adams. Now reports claim host Chris Harrison is being temporarily replaced by 2016's Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, because he has to quarantine for two weeks after dropping his son off at college in Texas. But something is definitely up, because Harrison's girlfriend, Lauren Zima, keeps cryptically posting things like "I have thoughts," and Fletcher, his replacement, isn't quarantining before heading to the set. Additionally, an Entertainment Tonight source says Harrison's trip was "pre-planned" with production and there were "no surprises." Reality Steve also calls foul. Seriously, what is going on over there? [Cosmopolitan , Entertainment Tonight]
5.
Miley Cyrus overshares about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth
In today's edition of Miley Cyrus Oversharing on a Podcast, the 27-year-old singer revealed to Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper that "I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16 ... but I ended up marrying the guy." In case you had better things to do from 2008, when Cyrus was first linked to Liam Hemsworth, to the start of this year, when they finalized their divorce after less than a year of marriage, then yes, her confession is seemingly about the Australian actor. Cyrus added that she "lied" to Hemsworth "and said he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser" and that "the first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl — two of them, actually." Alrighty! [People, Page Six]