The daily gossip: Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, Tom Cruise won't let other actors run on-screen with him, and more

Miley Cyrus overshares about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth

In today's edition of Miley Cyrus Oversharing on a Podcast, the 27-year-old singer revealed to Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper that "I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16 ... but I ended up marrying the guy." In case you had better things to do from 2008, when Cyrus was first linked to Liam Hemsworth, to the start of this year, when they finalized their divorce after less than a year of marriage, then yes, her confession is seemingly about the Australian actor. Cyrus added that she "lied" to Hemsworth "and said he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser" and that "the first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl — two of them, actually." Alrighty! [People, Page Six]