The daily gossip: Even Angelina Jolie deals with 'chaos' while working from home, Meghan Markle may have ghostwritten royal social media posts, and more

Ryan Reynolds penned the snarky OOO email you wish you could send

Ryan Reynolds wants you to know he is OOO. The actor sold his Aviation American Gin company to Diageo for a casual $619 million, and is revelling via an out of office email with a snarky apology note. "I just learned what an 'earn out' is... And I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f--k themselves in the last 24 hours," (Including but not limited to: his mom, his wife Blake Lively, and Betty White), reports E! Online. The deal includes a payment of $335 million, and up to an additional $275 million based on the gin's performance over a 10-year period, per Bloomberg. "Turns out I'm not as George Clooney as I thought," Reynolds concluded. [E! Online, Bloomberg]