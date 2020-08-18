The daily gossip: Even Angelina Jolie deals with 'chaos' while working from home, Meghan Markle may have ghostwritten royal social media posts, and more
1.
Even Angelina Jolie feels the chaos of working from home
Angelina Jolie has "never been one who valued relaxation." The actress confessed in an interview on E!'s Daily Pop, "I like chaos." And that's a good thing, since she's been staying home with her six kids ages 12 to 19 during the coronavirus pandemic, and things can get a little crazy. Her kids, dogs, and their toys have been known to interrupt "high level meetings," but Jolie has a positive outlook: "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it." The actress says her family is "just like really every family," and hosts family movie nights complete with pajamas, robes, and snacks. Sounds relaxing. [E! Online]
2.
Meghan Markle: Actress, Duchess of Sussex, and social media manager?
What's an influencer without a platform? After having to shut down her personal Instagram and blog, Meghan Markle was left without a way to speak out on her own. One of her and husband Prince Harry's "core frustrations" with royal life was the "inability to speak for themselves," according to Finding Freedom, a new biography of the couple, Town and Country reports. Cue the launch of @SussexRoyal — a "liberating" experience for Meghan as she "finally had a place to curate." The Duchess reportedly drafted a lot of the posts herself. But in late March, after just shy of one year, the account posted a farewell message — perhaps in Meghan's own words. [Town and Country, Harper's Bazaar]
3.
Ryan Reynolds penned the snarky OOO email you wish you could send
Ryan Reynolds wants you to know he is OOO. The actor sold his Aviation American Gin company to Diageo for a casual $619 million, and is revelling via an out of office email with a snarky apology note. "I just learned what an 'earn out' is... And I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f--k themselves in the last 24 hours," (Including but not limited to: his mom, his wife Blake Lively, and Betty White), reports E! Online. The deal includes a payment of $335 million, and up to an additional $275 million based on the gin's performance over a 10-year period, per Bloomberg. "Turns out I'm not as George Clooney as I thought," Reynolds concluded. [E! Online, Bloomberg]
4.
There's 'no shame' in Sia's interview game
Sia is keeping it real. During a live Nova FM interview Monday, a toilet flushed in the background on Sia's end, reports People. Co-host David Lutteral couldn't believe what he'd heard, and asked the singer — whose camera was off — if she had just used the restroom. "Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too. I have no shame," Sia admitted. When asked why she didn't go number two, she candidly responded: "Unfortunately, I don't need to take a s---." No doubt similar moments have been on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic as people have adjusted to the work-from-home lifestyle. It's even happened during U.S. Supreme Court arguments. "Stars are just like us," Sia declared — and proved. [Nova FM, People]
5.
Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion a custom 'WAP'-themed handbag
Monday night Megan Thee Stallion heard the four words everyone wants to hear: "Cardi sent you something." In a video posted to Instagram, Megan opens an Hermès box to reveal a custom orange Birkin bag, to honor the rappers' hit single, "WAP," hitting the coveted No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100. The painted bag — an homage to the music video — features a tiger surrounded by water droplets, and Megan with her tongue out beside her trademark, "Ahhh!" The reverse side shows the Houston skyline, and the sides are clad with dollar signs and hearts. Cardi B personalized the bottom with a sweet note that reads, "Thank you Meg, really appreciate you!" [People]