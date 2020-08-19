The daily gossip: Cher is trying to volunteer at the post office, Mariah Carey is releasing 'The Rarities,' and more

Cher is trying to volunteer at the post office

Cher isn't strong enough to live without the Post Office, and she's evidently looking to help save it. The singer on Wednesday asked her Twitter followers if she could "volunteer at my post office," a question she later decided to just phone random post offices in Malibu to ask about, opening her calls with, "Hi, this is Cher." Apparently, a supervisor made the all-time great mistake of turning down her request. To that supervisor, yes, it turns out that call you received out of the blue from someone who claimed to be Cher was improbably not a prank. Either way, it looks like the campaign to make Cher the next postmaster general may have just begun. [Twitter, The Week]