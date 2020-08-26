The daily gossip: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande prep for VMAs performance, Gigi Hadid shows off pregnancy glow, and more

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande prep for VMAs performance

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to take the (outdoor) stage at the VMAs this Sunday for the first live performance of their song "Rain on Me," which racked up seven nominations. After rehearsing, Gaga showed fans on Instagram she was in need of an ice bath. Meanwhile, Grande shared photos of her in athletic clothing and a sparkly mask with the rain emoji. The award show will look a little different this year due to the pandemic — MTV says it will feature outdoor performances around New York City with limited to no audience. The weather forecast for Sunday shows no chance of rain, but Gaga and Grande might change that. [People]