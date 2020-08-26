The daily gossip: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande prep for VMAs performance, Gigi Hadid shows off pregnancy glow, and more
1.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande prep for VMAs performance
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to take the (outdoor) stage at the VMAs this Sunday for the first live performance of their song "Rain on Me," which racked up seven nominations. After rehearsing, Gaga showed fans on Instagram she was in need of an ice bath. Meanwhile, Grande shared photos of her in athletic clothing and a sparkly mask with the rain emoji. The award show will look a little different this year due to the pandemic — MTV says it will feature outdoor performances around New York City with limited to no audience. The weather forecast for Sunday shows no chance of rain, but Gaga and Grande might change that. [People]
2.
Gigi Hadid shares ethereal pregnancy photos
After months of keeping her pregnancy out of the public eye, Gigi Hadid is ready to share her glow with the world. The model published stunning black and white portraits highlighting her baby bump on her Instagram Wednesday. "Growin an angel," Hadid captioned one photo, taken in late July. Hadid initially didn't want to share details of her pregnancy, as it "is not the most important thing going on in the world." The model and baby-daddy Zayn Malik have reportedly returned to New York City for last minute baby preparations after spending time at Hadid's Pennsylvania farm. The couple is expecting a girl in September, and the mom-to-be is "cherishing this time." [InStyle]
3.
Kate Winslet can apparently hold her breath for 7 minutes
For her role in James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar sequels, Kate Winslet learned to freedive — that means diving underwater while holding your breath, rather than relying on scuba gear. The actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter it was "crazy, crazy stuff," and while filming in New Zealand in 2018, her longest breath hold was 7 minutes and 14 seconds. Winslet noted it was "wonderful" to work with director Cameron again, having worked with him previously on Titanic. Winslet's Avatar character is a "water person" named Ronal, but she wouldn't give much else away. We'll have to wait until December 2021 to see her freediving skills in action. [The Hollywood Reporter]
4.
Meghan Markle has a backyard chat with Gloria Steinem
Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem sat down for a socially-distanced backyard hangout with MAKERS, where they chatted about feminism and voting. Steinem discussed the importance of "circles of consensus rather than hierarchy." The idea is encompassed by the phrase "linked not ranked," which is written on a bracelet she gifted Markle. "It means everything to me on every level," Markle said of the phrase. The Duchess later noted husband Prince Harry made a point to tell Steinem he's a feminist. "I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," Markle gushed. [Yahoo Life]
5.
Ciara praises 'Mamba Queen' Vanessa Bryant
Ciara is praising Vanessa Bryant as the "toughest mama" she knows. The singer and her husband Russell Wilson showed love for the Bryant family on Aug. 24, also known as Mamba Day, in memory of Kobe Bryant. The couple gifted Vanessa and Kobe's 3-year-old Bianka a hot pink toy Range Rover, but driving lessons from Bianka's mom didn't go over so well. In an Instagram caption, Vanessa suggested Ciara and Wilson might have to take over instruction duties. Ciara shared a picture of her with Vanessa, Bianka, and Capri Bryant, and wrote, "Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile … Mamba Queen [is] capable of it all." [The Grio]