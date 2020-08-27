The daily gossip: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby Daisy, Blake Lively shows off Ryan Reynolds' biceps, and more
1.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are 'floating' after welcoming baby girl
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter has finally arrived. The couple announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom with a photo on UNICEF's Instagram, promoting a fundraiser for newborn health in honor of "DDB." In the black and white photo, Perry and Bloom are seen holding their new arrival's hand, with Perry sporting a painted daisy on her fingernail. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote. People points out the pop star may have been hinting at her daughter's name throughout her pregnancy. In May, she released a song titled "Daisies," and has been sporting daisy-print outfits and accessories. With a last name like Bloom, maybe we should have seen this coming? [Instagram, People]
2.
Blake Lively gets the sweetest birthday treat of all: Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her 33rd birthday festivities on her Instagram Stories, and the day was filled with treats galore. The actress started her feast with a homemade McMuffin, before moving on to gelato, macarons, croissants, and a cake layered with frosting and berries. But she felt there was something even yummier carrying that cake — her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Lively was clearly thirsting for her man as she repeatedly cropped the image closer and closer to his bicep. She captioned the final close-up image, "Happy birthday to me." [Marie Claire]
3.
The Bachelorette weirdly channels The Graduate in new promo
Age is but a number, unless you're a female member of The Bachelor franchise, in which case it's the most relevant thing about you. ABC unveiled a new promo and premiere date on Thursday for its upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which stars 39-year-old hairstylist Clare Crawley. Fans rightfully appreciated Crawley's chic velvet blazer, but they were less-than-thrilled by the poster's overall framing, which seems to be a nod to the 1967 film The Graduate. As a refresher, the plot follows a young man who is seduced by an older woman. Maybe a little too on the nose, since Crawley's status as the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history has already been heavily harped on. But hey, there's always a chance she just has a foot fetish. Either way — here's to you, Mrs. Crawley. [Us Weekly]
4.
Kanye West's presidential bid may be in legal trouble
Kanye West might not just be wasting everyone's time with his presidential run — he's apparently also breaking campaign finance law. As the rapper attempts to get on various state ballots in his last-minute bid for the White House, Vice reports he's now a week late in filing campaign finance forms he was required to submit if he's intending to raise or spend $100,000. "He's missed an FEC reporting deadline on August 20 and is in [likely] violation of the law," said Common Cause head of litigation Paul S. Ryan. Who could have guessed the guy who delayed his last album about nine different times entering the presidential field could create some issues? [Vice]
5.
Kelly Marie Tran will make Disney history in Raya and the Last Dragon
For those Star Wars fans who wanted justice for Kelly Marie Tran after The Rise of Skywalker, we've got some good news: Disney is about to actually give her some lines. The Rose Tico actress will star in Disney's new animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon, which means she'll become the first Southeast Asian actress ever to lead a Disney animated film, Entertainment Weekly revealed on Thursday. This comes after Tran was infamously sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker, which spent about as much time developing her character as it did bothering to explain how Emperor Palpatine was alive. It was a big disappointment for Rose fans, but thanks to Disney animation, the Tran train continues full steam ahead. [Entertainment Weekly]