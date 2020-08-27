The daily gossip: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby Daisy, Blake Lively shows off Ryan Reynolds' biceps, and more

The Bachelorette weirdly channels The Graduate in new promo

Age is but a number, unless you're a female member of The Bachelor franchise, in which case it's the most relevant thing about you. ABC unveiled a new promo and premiere date on Thursday for its upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which stars 39-year-old hairstylist Clare Crawley. Fans rightfully appreciated Crawley's chic velvet blazer, but they were less-than-thrilled by the poster's overall framing, which seems to be a nod to the 1967 film The Graduate. As a refresher, the plot follows a young man who is seduced by an older woman. Maybe a little too on the nose, since Crawley's status as the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history has already been heavily harped on. But hey, there's always a chance she just has a foot fetish. Either way — here's to you, Mrs. Crawley. [Us Weekly]