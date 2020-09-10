The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian proves she only has 10 toes, Diana Riggs' costars remember her as an 'incredible talent', and more

Kim Kardashian has a normal number of toes

Kim Kardashian is tired of the wild rumors and crazy conspiracy theories. She needs you to know she has exactly 10 toes, and took to her Instagram stories to prove it by counting each one. A sixth-toe rumor started when keen-eyed internet users noticed an extra section of skin beyond her pinky toe in photos. To them, Kim K says, "It's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this it like, smashes down right here and in a picture, I don't know why, that looks like a sixth toe." You can rest assured now that you've heard it straight from Kardashian's mouth: "I only have five toes on each foot." [Sky News]