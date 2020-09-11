The daily gossip: Lindsay Lohan is getting sued for ghosting her book deal, Candace Cameron Bure laughs off her haters, and more
1.
Lindsay Lohan is getting sued for ghosting her book deal
Lindsay Lohan is apparently taking a page out of George R.R. Martin's playbook when it comes to blowing past writing deadlines — and now she's being taken to court. HarperCollins is reportedly suing Lohan, saying that she hasn't returned a $365,000 advance for a book she agreed to write for the publisher in 2014 but never ended up delivering. The deadline for the book was evidently in May 2015, which was later pushed to March 2017, yet here we are in September 2020 with no book to speak of. If Lohan really did take on a large writing project only to find herself unable to get it done, well, this may just be the most relatable a celebrity has been in years. [USA Today, TMZ]
2.
Candace Cameron Bure says outraged haters just make her laugh
Everywhere you look, people are getting pointlessly mad online. Case in point: Candace Cameron Bure had to respond this week to people who were apparently extremely outraged after she posted a photo on Instagram in which her husband had his hand on her breast. "For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," the Fuller House star shot back, adding, "he can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does." You heard D.J.: for those people who were giving her grief over the picture, it's time to cut — it — out. [Us Weekly, CNN]
3.
Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want to host a talk show
Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, now a year old, has turned into a heartwarming hit. But it's something she never saw coming — and had to be persuaded to take on, she tells the Los Angeles Times. "I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job," the American Idol winner turned Grammy-winning superstar said. But she's grown to love it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. "I say that it's the dream I didn't know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I've talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this." And she says those "everyday" stories "have just lifted my spirits" when everything is going wrong. [Los Angeles Times]
4.
Wonder Woman 1984 is now a Christmas movie
It's getting to the point that Wonder Woman 1984 may be able to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the year it's set in by the time it actually comes out. Warner Bros. on Friday delayed the Wonder Woman sequel for the umpteenth time, moving it from Oct. 2 to Dec. 25. The move comes after Tenet failed to fully blow everyone's socks off when it debuted as the first big movie back in U.S. theaters. The delay was a big loss for the theater industry, but on the bright side, at least we can celebrate Christmas with Diana Prince now — though based on how things are going, maybe next Christmas would be a more realistic goal. [The Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal]
5.
Lady Gaga's dad has beef with Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio
You think dining at 25 percent capacity will save restaurants? Fuhgeddaboudit! That's how Lady Gaga's dad sees it, anyway. Joe Germanotta, the owner of an Italian restaurant in New York City, took issue with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement this week that restaurants can allow indoor dining at 25 percent capacity starting Sept. 30. According to Germanotta, the decision is "a great big nothing burger," especially since outdoor dining currently allows for "slightly more than 25 percent," making the pivot to indoor dining a downgrade. Germanotta said he'll likely have to "raise prices again" due to the limitations. The lack of government help for the hospitality industry is pretty abysmal — but surely Germanotta knows someone, perhaps a wealthy relative, who can help bail him out. [Fox Business]