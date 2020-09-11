The daily gossip: Lindsay Lohan is getting sued for ghosting her book deal, Candace Cameron Bure laughs off her haters, and more

Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want to host a talk show

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, now a year old, has turned into a heartwarming hit. But it's something she never saw coming — and had to be persuaded to take on, she tells the Los Angeles Times. "I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job," the American Idol winner turned Grammy-winning superstar said. But she's grown to love it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. "I say that it's the dream I didn't know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I've talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this." And she says those "everyday" stories "have just lifted my spirits" when everything is going wrong. [Los Angeles Times]