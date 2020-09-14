The daily gossip: Kim Kardashain's maternity line is already causing controversy, Taylor Swift is good at baby presents, and more
1.
Kim Kardashain launched a maternity line, and Jameela Jamil and Chrissy Teigen have thoughts
There are few things people are more eager to offer their unsolicited opinions about than women's bodies, and especially pregnant women's bodies, which is how you knew that the launch of Kim Kardashian's maternity shapewear line was going to be … fun. Sure enough, body positivity activist and actress Jameela Jamil blasted the announcement: "It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious," she wrote. Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child, pushed back on the criticism: "These brands aren't pressuring us to be smaller," she tweeted. "Thanks for looking out for us, everyone, but we're good!" Confirmed Kim, the maternity line "doesn't slim your belly" but rather provides "support" for mother's backs. [BuzzFeed News]
2.
Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry's newborn a hand-embroidered blankie
Letting bygones be bygones, Taylor Swift gifted Katy Perry a silky pink baby blanket for her and Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter, Daisy. "Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from Miss @taylorswift," wrote Perry on Instagram on Monday, showing off the embroidery, which reads "Baby Bloom" and depicts a flower. (Get it? Bloom?). "Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," Perry added. The big remaining question now is what Swift gave to her ex, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, after she teased on her new album that she sends "the boys who broke my heart" presents for their babies. [Instagram, Marie Claire]
3.
Lana Del Rey tweets wistfully about the 'poetry of football'
Football is back, and singer Lana Del Rey has taken notice. Of course, the return of the NFL hits a little different this year since fans can't be in attendance, something the "Summertime Sadness" singer reflected on with her typical moodiness on Sunday. "Ah the poetry in football," she tweeted. "Making me miss sitting at the back of the stadium watching the Dodgers, writing haikus, eating vegan dogs. F--k." (Editor's note: it is entirely unclear how Lana Del Rey came to associate "football" with a Los Angeles baseball team, poetry, and — perhaps most baffling of all — meat-free stadium food). [Twitter]
4.
Jonathan Majors joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Let's just officially declare 2020 the year of Jonathan Majors. Following his "star-making turn in HBO's hit series Lovecraft Country" and his Oscar-worthy appearance in Spike Lee's movie Da 5 Bloods earlier this year, Majors has been tapped by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports. The actor will appear in the third Ant-Man movie with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily; he's rumored to be playing the super-villain Kang the Conqueror, who can travel through time and takes on a number of the Avengers in the comic books (including, apparently, building a Spider-Man robot that gets defeated by the real Spider-Man). Deadline says Majors' character could come with a "twist," but with filming schedules uncertain due to COVID-19, don't expect to find out what it is before 2022 or 2023. [Deadline, ScreenRant]
5.
Celebs react to Chris Evans' accidental photo leak with smiles, support
Captain America star Chris Evans had a bit of an embarrassing weekend after he inadvertently posted a rather, um, intimate and NSFW photo on Instagram. But at least it gave his friends a good laugh! "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," joked Mark Ruffalo, who co-starred in the Avengers movies with Evans. "See … silver lining." Even Chris' brother, Scott Evans, got in on the fun: "Was off social media for the day yesterday," he tweeted, adding: "What'd I miss?" Thor actress Kat Dennings, meanwhile, made a good point: "The public respect for Chris Evans' privacy/feelings is wonderful," she tweeted. "Wouldn't it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?" [Vulture, Just Jared]