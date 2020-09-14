The daily gossip: Kim Kardashain's maternity line is already causing controversy, Taylor Swift is good at baby presents, and more

Kim Kardashain launched a maternity line, and Jameela Jamil and Chrissy Teigen have thoughts

There are few things people are more eager to offer their unsolicited opinions about than women's bodies, and especially pregnant women's bodies, which is how you knew that the launch of Kim Kardashian's maternity shapewear line was going to be … fun. Sure enough, body positivity activist and actress Jameela Jamil blasted the announcement: "It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious," she wrote. Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child, pushed back on the criticism: "These brands aren't pressuring us to be smaller," she tweeted. "Thanks for looking out for us, everyone, but we're good!" Confirmed Kim, the maternity line "doesn't slim your belly" but rather provides "support" for mother's backs. [BuzzFeed News]