The daily gossip: Baby Yoda makes his triumphant return, Madonna is directing her own biopic, and more
1.
Baby Yoda is back
Stop what you're doing because Baby Yoda is back. We repeat: Baby Yoda is back. On Tuesday, Disney dropped the first trailer for the second season of its Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which returns on Oct. 30. In it, we see Mando setting off across the galaxy on a mission to reunite The Child with his own kind. The new footage provides just as much Baby Yoda (who, as a reminder, is not actually Yoda as a baby) as one would hope, including an instantly memeable moment where the little guy hides during a fight. Though the trailer is short on big jaw-dropping reveals, it does feature the debut of a character played by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks. Watch it here. [Star Wars, The Week]
2.
Madonna is directing a biopic about … herself
If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. Universal Pictures is set to release a new biopic about Madonna, which had previously been reported to be in the works with Juno writer Diablo Cody on board. But which director will tackle the story? None other than Madonna herself, Variety reports. She'll also be co-writing the movie. "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said on Tuesday. The movie is yet untitled, but our money is on it eventually being called Ray of Light or Like a Prayer (B---h I'm Madonna is tempting, but probably out). [Variety, The Week]
3.
Dave Grohl writes superhero theme song for drumming prodigy
After admitting defeat in round one of his drum-off with 10-year-old Nandi Bushell, Dave Grohl did what any musician would do: he wrote a song about it. The Foo Fighters frontman shared a video of himself performing a superhero theme song he wrote for Nandi off the top of his head. He even enlisted the help of the Grohlettes (his daughters) for background vocals. An ecstatic Nandi posted a reaction video and wrote, "I think it's the best song EVER, in the WORLD, EVER!!! You have raised the stakes to all instruments! I accept your next challenge!" Whatever she comes up with next, it's going to be epic. [The Los Angeles Times]
4.
Kanye West threatens to take on Sony, Universal: 'My kids gonna own my masters'
Kanye West logged on to Twitter on Monday to announce in a since-deleted tweet that he's "not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal." West's reasoning was that "the music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships" and that he is "the new Moses," adding that "my kids gonna own my masters." West additionally tweeted a screenshot showing someone advising him that "we can argue that Universal and Sony have not supported you fully" and that "Re masters ownership we can also look into buying. But if Taylor [Swift's] cost $300 million yours would cost a lot more I assume." West later tweeted that "no one from Universal or Sony has responded so it's Go time." [Vulture]
5.
Paris Hilton wants to name her future daughter London
Paris Hilton is in family-planning mode. The heiress revealed on the LadyGang podcast that she plans on having twins — one boy and one girl. Inspired by friend and former employee Kim Kardashian, Hilton froze her eggs, which means she can choose the number of children and their sex. She already has a name picked out for a girl: London. But Hilton is open to ideas for a boy's name. Don't suggest she close her eyes and point at a map, though: "I don't want a theme of cities," she said. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ [Just Jared, People]