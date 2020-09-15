The daily gossip: Baby Yoda makes his triumphant return, Madonna is directing her own biopic, and more

Madonna is directing a biopic about … herself

If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. Universal Pictures is set to release a new biopic about Madonna, which had previously been reported to be in the works with Juno writer Diablo Cody on board. But which director will tackle the story? None other than Madonna herself, Variety reports. She'll also be co-writing the movie. "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said on Tuesday. The movie is yet untitled, but our money is on it eventually being called Ray of Light or Like a Prayer (B---h I'm Madonna is tempting, but probably out). [Variety, The Week]