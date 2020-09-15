The Mandalorian season 2 trailer teases the triumphant return of Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda is back to save 2020.

Disney on Tuesday finally debuted the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian. Picking up after the events of season one, the trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars show sees our hero setting off across the galaxy on a mission to reunite the child with his own kind, seeking those "sorcerers" we've come to know as the Jedi.

The new footage provides just as much Baby Yoda (who, as a reminder, is not actually Yoda as a baby) as one would hope, including a moment where the little guy hides during a fight that is just about as meme-ready as any scene from the show's history. While the trailer is short on big jaw-dropping reveals, it does feature the debut of a character played by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks, who stares down the Mandalorian at one point in the footage only to suddenly disappear.

The trailer also suggests The Mandalorian may see the Star Wars franchise once again returning to Tatooine, Luke Skywalker's home planet, which would fit with reports that the new season could feature the return of Boba Fett, who we last saw there. It seems, much like Emperor Palpatine, Fett may have somehow returned. Rosario Dawson is also expected to be in the new season as Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite character from the Star Wars animated shows, although she is not featured here.

See the most impressive first trailer for the new season, which debuts on Oct. 30, below. Brendan Morrow