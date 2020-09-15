See More Speed Reads
this is the way
The Mandalorian season 2 trailer teases the triumphant return of Baby Yoda

11:09 a.m.

Baby Yoda is back to save 2020.

Disney on Tuesday finally debuted the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian. Picking up after the events of season one, the trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars show sees our hero setting off across the galaxy on a mission to reunite the child with his own kind, seeking those "sorcerers" we've come to know as the Jedi.

The new footage provides just as much Baby Yoda (who, as a reminder, is not actually Yoda as a baby) as one would hope, including a moment where the little guy hides during a fight that is just about as meme-ready as any scene from the show's history. While the trailer is short on big jaw-dropping reveals, it does feature the debut of a character played by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks, who stares down the Mandalorian at one point in the footage only to suddenly disappear.

The trailer also suggests The Mandalorian may see the Star Wars franchise once again returning to Tatooine, Luke Skywalker's home planet, which would fit with reports that the new season could feature the return of Boba Fett, who we last saw there. It seems, much like Emperor Palpatine, Fett may have somehow returned. Rosario Dawson is also expected to be in the new season as Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite character from the Star Wars animated shows, although she is not featured here.

See the most impressive first trailer for the new season, which debuts on Oct. 30, below. Brendan Morrow

science first
Scientific American breaks with 175-year history to endorse Joe Biden for president

12:04 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

America's oldest science magazine is still managing to make history.

In its 175 years in print, Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate. But this year, the magazine feels "compelled" to break that tradition and endorse Democratic nominee Joe Biden, because President Trump flat-out "rejects evidence and science," it said in a Tuesday editorial.

Throughout his first term, Trump has "attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies," Scientific American writes. But his "most devastating example" of rejecting science "is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the magazine continues. He knew about the virus's dangers back in January, but "did not develop a national strategy to provide protective equipment, coronavirus testing or clear health guidelines," per the magazine. "These lapses accelerated the spread of disease through the country — particularly in highly vulnerable communities that include people of color," leading to nearly 200,000 deaths, Scientific American continues.

"Trump's refusal to look at the evidence and act accordingly extends beyond the virus," Scientific American goes on, citing his constant attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and his false claims denying the existence of climate change. "Joe Biden, in contrast, comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making," the magazine spells out. And to develop all those plans, Biden "solicits expertise" from public health officials — not "physicians who believe in aliens and debunked virus therapies" like Trump, the magazine concludes. Read Scientific American's whole decision here. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and sports
MLB's postseason bubble plan is reportedly a go

11:36 a.m.
Globe Life Field.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball is on the bubble train.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that MLB and the Players Association agreed Monday night on a plan for the 2020 postseason that would seemingly lower the risk of coronavirus outbreaks among the qualified teams.

The so-called bubble doesn't appear quite as extreme as the NBA's Orlando version since there will be travel involved as the playoffs progress — as earlier reports suggested, the first round series will be played at the higher seeds' ballpark, while the American League's division and championship series will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego, and the National League teams will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field in Arlington, which will also host the World Series — but it sounds like there will be some strict measures in place.

While MLB hasn't officially released the details, The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports players on contending teams will have to quarantine at a hotel during the final seven days of the regular season, and there will be daily coronavirus testing. During that time, players' family members can stay with them and will be subject to the same restrictions as the team going forward. If a player's family chooses to join the bubble at a later date, they will be able to do so on the condition that they quarantine for a week in a separate hotel from the team. Tim O'Donnell

Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor's family and Louisville reportedly reach multimillion dollar wrongful death settlement

10:20 a.m.
Breonna Taylor mural.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce a wrongful death settlement on Tuesday in the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Police shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, as they executed a no-knock warrant to the wrong house, sparking protests that demanded her killers be arrested. That hasn't happened, but Louisville is reportedly expected to grant Taylor's family the largest police misconduct settlement in its history — and police reforms are also part of the package.

It's unclear just how much the city will pay Taylor's family, "but it is expected to dwarf the biggest payout previously made by police," the Courier Journal writes. The previous largest settlement paid out $8.5 million to Edwin Chandler, who was wrongfully imprisoned for nine years. One of Taylor's attorneys confirmed to CBS affiliate WLKY the settlement would be announced soon.

In addition to the payout, the settlement will require police commanders to approve all search warrants before they go to a judge, the Courier Journal reports. It will also reportedly move to provide housing credits to Louisville police officers who agree to live in the city instead of its suburbs, and allow for drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in any shooting.

Taylor was killed March 13, but the police killing of George Floyd and mass protests that followed in late May brought her story national attention. Police were supposed to be executing a warrant for someone located 10 miles away, and when they broke down the door of Taylor's boyfriend's home, he fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg. Police fired back, hitting Taylor five times. Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in April alleging the police were grossly negligent. Kathryn Krawczyk

non-fiction
Trump admits he was 'all set' to assassinate Assad after calling reports of the plan 'fiction'

10:17 a.m.

In Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, the journalist describes a scene from 2017 in which President Trump pushed then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis to "kill" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after he launched a chemical attack on civilians. Mattis, Woodward reports, opted for a more measured approach in the end.

In response to the excerpt, Trump said last week that assassinating Assad "was never even contemplated, nor would it be contemplated," while generally describing the book as "fiction." The denial didn't last long.

On Tuesday, Trump hopped on the phone with the Fox & Friends team for 47-minute chat and admitted he was indeed "all set" to assassinate Assad and "would have rather him taken him out," but "Mattis didn't want to do it." The president then went on a tangent about Mattis, whom he often openly criticizes, before eventually telling host Brian Kilmeade that he doesn't regret not going through with the plan. "I could have lived either way with that," he said. Tim O'Donnell

we'll see about that
Trump says he'll be on Fox & Friends every week — but host Steve Doocy doesn't agree to have him

10:06 a.m.

President Trump is apparently under the impression he has a standing weekly date with the hosts of Fox & Friends — but they might not be on board.

Trump on Tuesday appeared on Fox & Friends for another lengthy phone interview, and at the top of the conversation, he informed viewers that this would be a weekly occurrence going forward.

"We've agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it," Trump said.

But it's unclear who the "we" in that sentence was considering host Steve Doocy expressed surprise at this news, responding, "I haven't heard that." Later, after a conversation that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Trump reiterated that viewers should tune in next Monday for more. But this time, Doocy made clear that this arrangement has not been agreed upon by Fox News at all.

"You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that," Doocy told Trump. "We're going to take it on a case by case basis."

Doocy's co-host Brian Kilmeade looked completely bewildered as he made this declaration on the air, possibly as he processed the fact that the network might soon have to start ghosting the president of the United States. Brendan Morrow

'nonsense'
John Boyega slams Jo Malone for replacing him in ad for China, steps down as global ambassador

8:16 a.m.
Actor John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

John Boyega is calling out "nonsense" from a British perfume brand as he resigns as its global ambassador.

The Star Wars star has announced he's stepping down as global ambassador for Jo Malone after it replaced him in the Chinese version of a commercial that he conceived and directed.

"Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong," Boyega tweeted.

As the actor pointed out on Twitter, the original ad "celebrated my personal story — showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family." But in the version for China, a local actor, Liu Haoran, replaced Boyega, and no Black actors were featured, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Jo Malone London had previously issued an apology for "a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign," adding that "while we immediately took action and removed the local version of the campaign, we recognize that this was painful and that offense was caused."

Boyega on Twitter wrote that "while many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone," adding, "I don't have time for nonsense."

As Variety notes, this controversy over the Jo Malone ad came after Boyega's Star Wars character, Finn, appeared noticeably smaller on the Chinese version of the movie poster for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The actor, who in June delivered a passionate speech at a London Black Lives Matter protest, recently opened up in an interview with GQ about dealing with racism and criticized Disney for the way his Star Wars character was handled.

"Do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," Boyega told GQ. "It's not good." Brendan Morrow

2020 election
Biden campaign unveils high-powered legal war room

7:54 a.m.
Eric Holder, Joe Biden
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has created what it calls the largest election protection program in U.S. presidential history, assembling a team of hundreds of lawyers to fend of expected legal challenges and work to ensure a fair election. The new legal operation will be headed by Dana Remus, the Biden campaign's general counsel, and former White House counsel Bob Bauer. Its "special litigation" unit includes two former U.S. solicitors general, Donald Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, and former Attorney General Eric Holder has signed on to act as liaison to allied independent voting rights organizations.

The legal war room is girding itself for potentially decisive legal battles after the election, but it is also combating voter suppression efforts, teaching voters how to cast their ballots, guarding against foreign interference, and protecting access to mail-in voting in the face of issues at the U.S. Postal Service and voter fraud conspiracies touted by President Trump. With the COVID-19 pandemic still active, "some unique challenges this year," Bauer said.

"We can and will be able to hold a free and fair election this November," Remus said, "and we're putting in place an unprecedented voter protection effort with thousands of lawyers and volunteers around the country to ensure that voting goes smoothly." Peter Weber

