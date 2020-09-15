The Mandalorian season 2 trailer teases the triumphant return of Baby Yoda

-
The Mandalorian season 2 trailer teases the triumphant return of Baby Yoda11:09 a.m.
Scientific American breaks with 175-year history to endorse Joe Biden for president12:04 p.m.
MLB's postseason bubble plan is reportedly a go11:36 a.m.
Breonna Taylor's family and Louisville reportedly reach multimillion dollar wrongful death settlement10:20 a.m.
Trump admits he was 'all set' to assassinate Assad after calling reports of the plan 'fiction'10:17 a.m.
Trump says he'll be on Fox & Friends every week — but host Steve Doocy doesn't agree to have him10:06 a.m.
John Boyega slams Jo Malone for replacing him in ad for China, steps down as global ambassador8:16 a.m.
Biden campaign unveils high-powered legal war room7:54 a.m.
