Star Wars is reportedly bringing back Boba Fett

Somehow, Boba Fett returned.

The second season of the Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandalorian will reportedly feature the return of Boba Fett, who will be played by Temuera Morrison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boba Fett, for those keeping track at home, seemingly died when he fell into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, though fans have long speculated that he'd claw his way out in time to appear in The Mandalorian, which takes place afterward. The show revolves around a Mandalorian bounty hunter, and Boba Fett is also a bounty hunter who wears Mandalorian armor, though he isn't from Mandalore. He's a clone of Jango Fett, who Morrison played in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Boba Fett's role in the season will be minor, according to the Reporter, and the show may have already secretly introduced him. A season one episode of The Mandalorian featured a brief glimpse at a mysterious character with spurs whose face we don't see, and the Reporter describes this as a tease of Boba, as some fans speculated at the time. Boba Fett previously escaped his apparent death in the old Star Wars expanded universe, but those stories are no longer canon.

After Emperor Palpatine's return in December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this will also be the second time within the span of 12 months that Star Wars has brought back a character who apparently died in Return of the Jedi. No one's ever really gone, indeed. Brendan Morrow